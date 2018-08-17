Co-Op Survival Game Generation Zero Gets a Gameplay Trailer

DooKey
Avalanche studios, the maker of the highly regarded Mad Max, have released a gameplay video of their upcoming survival game called Generation Zero. This game was announced at E3, but details have been sketchy till now. The game is set in Sweden in 1989 and it's a 4-player co-op game that features an open world with robotic enemies. You try to survive, upgrade your weapons and take out the enemy. Not the most original story, but if it takes after Mad Max it should be fun. Check out the trailer.
Where things get more distinctive is in those robotic opponents. The video explains the machines are “persistently simulated”, so if you engage in a battle that ends with either side running away, you can re-encounter those same opponents hours or even days later, and they will “bear the scars” of that previous encounter.
