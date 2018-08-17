Co-Op Survival Game Generation Zero Gets a Gameplay Trailer

Kromix said: are they using original source engine or UE3? looks shitty for today's standard...



Edit: that Apex Engine looks shitty... from the same era, aged tech. Click to expand...

They might not be one of the "big" ones but after the Just Cause series and, especially Mad Max (one of my all time fav's), Avalanche has become one of those "I'll get whatever they put out" type of dev's.This game looks awesome, graphics look great, mechanics appear to have some fresh ideas. Yes, my interest in piqued.Shitty? Looked pretty good to me. Nice and grounded with some nice lighting. Considering you even asked the question despite them showing the name and logo of the engine in the very beginning tells me your eye sight probably isn't the greatest...