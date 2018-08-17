Co-Op Survival Game Generation Zero Gets a Gameplay Trailer

Avalanche studios, the maker of the highly regarded Mad Max, have released a gameplay video of their upcoming survival game called Generation Zero. This game was announced at E3, but details have been sketchy till now. The game is set in Sweden in 1989 and it's a 4-player co-op game that features an open world with robotic enemies. You try to survive, upgrade your weapons and take out the enemy. Not the most original story, but if it takes after Mad Max it should be fun. Check out the trailer.

Watch the video here.

Where things get more distinctive is in those robotic opponents. The video explains the machines are “persistently simulated”, so if you engage in a battle that ends with either side running away, you can re-encounter those same opponents hours or even days later, and they will “bear the scars” of that previous encounter.
 
are they using original source engine or UE3? looks shitty for today's standard...

Edit: that Apex Engine looks shitty... from the same era, aged tech.
 
I think the game looks interesting. I will put it on my list of things to watch out for
 
At the one minute mark, the narrator says you can play on your own. Need to see how this pans out.
 
So? Who cares? A good game isn't about graphics, you can easily put lipstick on a pig. A good game doesn't need to be doctored. Look at all the indy games and roguelikes selling like hotcakes with graphics comparable to NES/SNES...who cares, really.
 
If it's anything like that trailer, holy shit. Major potential here.
 
i think that spent shell would be kind of hot to pull out with your bare hand.
 
They might not be one of the "big" ones but after the Just Cause series and, especially Mad Max (one of my all time fav's), Avalanche has become one of those "I'll get whatever they put out" type of dev's.

This game looks awesome, graphics look great, mechanics appear to have some fresh ideas. Yes, my interest in piqued.

Shitty? Looked pretty good to me. Nice and grounded with some nice lighting. Considering you even asked the question despite them showing the name and logo of the engine in the very beginning tells me your eye sight probably isn't the greatest...
 
I think it looks fantastic. Atmosphere is top notch when playing alone, especially at the beginning. Very creepy! The intensity.

Unfortunate part, it's a little repetitive and no story, like a campaign type story with cutscenes nd stuff.

Guns are awesome here! And sounds!💛
 
