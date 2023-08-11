CME Bitcoin futures open interest fell by 230 contracts

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin volume report for August 10 is as follows: Bitcoin futures electronic contracts traded 4,453 contracts, over-the-counter contracts traded 37 contracts, trading volume 4,490 contracts, open interest 15,391 contracts, and open positions down 230 contracts. Ninety-six bitcoin options contracts were traded, with 37 call contracts and 59 put contracts. 2878 electronic trading contracts of micro bitcoin futures, 0 trading volume, 9560 open contracts, and 120 positions reduced.