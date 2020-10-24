CM stacker 830 Case parts or ideas

I have a CM 830 case that I've had since my last serious build. I have been slowly amassing parts to get the case back in action. I'd like mod to get a radiator in it for at least the CPU. Has anyone had any success with finding parts for these Behemoths and or modding them. It has mounts for like 7 120mm fans, I'd rather radiator it but he plastic swing door that you put 4 120s in would need to trimmed to accommodate the radiators and one hinge is a little weak so I may need to acquire a new one or old one from somewhere. If you've modded one before, any innovative ideas? I love the size (my wife doesn't..) Thanks in advance.



