Cloud's new performance leader: Arm beats x86

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,031

"Proof is in performance

Signal65 tested AWS Graviton4 instances against comparable AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon configurations across four key datacenter workloads: large language model (LLM) inference, machine learning (ML) training and inference, database operations, and web serving. The results paint a stark picture of x86's struggles to maintain competitive footing in the modern cloud.

In LLM testing using Meta's Llama 3.1 8B model, Graviton4 delivered 168 percent higher token throughput than AMD's EPYC processors and 162 percent better performance than Intel's Xeon chips. More critically for cost-conscious cloud operators, the Arm-based instances showed 220 percent better price-performance than AMD and 195 percent better than Intel.

Signal65 stated in the report: "Arm's large performance advantage across all Llama inferencing tests is quite notable. This consistent performance advantage is indicative of notable architectural differentiation and showcases Arm as a practical choice for CPU-based AI deployments capable of meeting various model and use case requirements."



The performance gaps extended across other AI and general compute workloads. For XgBoost ML training, Graviton4 achieved 53 percent faster training times than AMD and 34 percent faster than Intel, while delivering 64 percent and 49 percent better price-performance respectively. Database performance with Redis showed Graviton4 handling 93 percent more operations per second than AMD and 41 percent more than Intel."

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/28/clouds_new_performance_leader/
 
