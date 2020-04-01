Cloudflare ads DNS filtering for malware and adult content.

P

PeaKr

Gawd
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
857
Most enthusiasts on [H]ere are probably familiar with the idea, change your isp assigned DNS to another provider for speed and privacy. OpenDNS had a similar service for years for blocking adult content, although it was bought out by cisco and they are pushing paid services now. Cloudflare ads Malware filtering to the mix. I've used 1.1.1.1 for years and it usually comes in the top 3 in DNS Bench testing. As a bonus they have a tutorial on configuring DNS over TLS for routers running OpenWRT.

TLDR:

Speed
1.1.1.1

Malware
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002

Malware and Pr0n
1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3
2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003
 
B

blandead

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
272
OpenDNS still offers the free protection.. you just have to register an account and put in your IP but that's cool I also use cloudflare
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top