Cloudera CEO Rob Bearden is stepping down

Wave of CEO terminations continues
“Bearden did not give a reason for his departure, which he announced during a company meeting Tuesday, according to The Information. He was not forced out of his position, and the decision was entirely his, he told employees, according to the report.”
Source: https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2023/06/13/cloudera-ceo-is-stepping-down.html
