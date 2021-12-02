Cloud Honeypots Planted by Researchers Compromised in Minutes​

Heh, yeah.



I have a server with a single open port for SSH.



it is not advertised anywhere, operates on a non-standard high numbered port, and the firewall is configured to drop ICMP requests, and I still get an alarming number of connect attempts.



It's almost unfathomable how intense and CONSTANT the attack attempts are.



It's not a matter of if there will be an attempt. It's not even a matter of when. In most cases, as soon as you go live you are being hammered.