Cloud Honeypots Planted by Researchers Compromised in Minutes

MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,296
And this is why I usually recommend against most people wanting to set up say their own mail server at home or some other service....because they are not experienced enough to secure it (always exceptions)

Cloud Honeypots Planted by Researchers Compromised in Minutes​

https://rcpmag.com/articles/2021/12/01/cloud-services-security.aspx
Researchers who deployed hundreds of honeypots packed with cloud service apps were shocked at how quickly they were compromised. Within 30 seconds, for example, 96 percent of 80 database instances around the world were compromised by just one threat actor.
Although misconfigured and exposed cloud storage buckets have been a well-known cybersecurity vulnerability for years, new research from Palo Alto Networks, a Microsoft technical partner, tackles less-publicized attacks against services running in public clouds, trying to gain a better understanding of them.
Click to expand...
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,090
Heh, yeah.

I have a server with a single open port for SSH.

it is not advertised anywhere, operates on a non-standard high numbered port, and the firewall is configured to drop ICMP requests, and I still get an alarming number of connect attempts.

It's almost unfathomable how intense and CONSTANT the attack attempts are.

It's not a matter of if there will be an attempt. It's not even a matter of when. In most cases, as soon as you go live you are being hammered.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top