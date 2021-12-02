Cloud Honeypots Planted by Researchers Compromised in Minutes​

MrGuvernment
And this is why I usually recommend against most people wanting to set up say their own mail server at home or some other service....because they are not experienced enough to secure it (always exceptions)
Cloud Honeypots Planted by Researchers Compromised in Minuteshttps://rcpmag.com/articles/2021/12/01/cloud-services-security.aspx
Researchers who deployed hundreds of honeypots packed with cloud service apps were shocked at how quickly they were compromised. Within 30 seconds, for example, 96 percent of 80 database instances around the world were compromised by just one threat actor.
Although misconfigured and exposed cloud storage buckets have been a well-known cybersecurity vulnerability for years, new research from Palo Alto Networks, a Microsoft technical partner, tackles less-publicized attacks against services running in public clouds, trying to gain a better understanding of them.