Cloud based solution for work?

Hi Guys, I’ve wanted to ask you about a very specific problem I’ve got at work.The thing is I’m working for a midsized delivery company. I’m mostly responsible for getting all the relevant user- and interaction- data to the marketing department, so that they can have their fun with it. Recently business has been good and the company is planning on expanding.The thing is I know that our database is rather outdated and won’t handle all the new incoming data. So I need to do something, without knowing how much data it will be exactly.Do you think a cloud-based approach could work?