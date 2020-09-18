Cloud based solution for work?

Hi Guys, I’ve wanted to ask you about a very specific problem I’ve got at work.

The thing is I’m working for a midsized delivery company. I’m mostly responsible for getting all the relevant user- and interaction- data to the marketing department, so that they can have their fun with it. Recently business has been good and the company is planning on expanding.
The thing is I know that our database is rather outdated and won’t handle all the new incoming data. So I need to do something, without knowing how much data it will be exactly.

Do you think a cloud-based approach could work?
 
Yes, we have applications from 2013 that relayed vehicle borne delivery data to dashboards for biz insights.
You pick your cost, scale, and speed you need to run your ingestion to start test environments for your architecture.

There isn’t just point at a couple things you read on Stackoverflow, then go with it.
 
