Forced to close thread due to rampant thread crapping.
its free right now and youre trying to sell it?!Only $3 !!!
First come 1st serve.
Paypal yanik333@**************
lol, nice try
You’re admitting to knowingly trying to sell free steam keys ? You thought someone wasn’t going to notice and say something to the community?Doesn't give you the right to thread crap though...
Uh, it wasn't that. You're trying to sell something that's free by taking advantage of unaware people. That's shady, and the community deserves a heads up.Doesn't give you the right to thread crap though...