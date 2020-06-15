Closed. WTB AMD adapters for Hyper 212 EVO, and H100i aio or complete AIO

N

narsbars

Picking up a new AMD 570 MB, not going to do any OC but like to have a competent cooler. I have both an older Hyper 212 EVO and a H100i sitting on a shelf and would like to buy a the adapters from anyone here that bought those coolers for Intel and is willing to sell the AMD parts.
Hard part for me: Do I just need the adapters or do I need an associated screw kit, MB plate, etc. ? Thanks, I have great HEAT, make up my mind fast, and pay quick. I use PPal G&S and like to deal with people with good HEAT.
I would buy a complete AIO with all AM4 adapters, good brand from someone with good HEAT, max $100.00 shipped PPal G&S. Don't care about looks, don't care about RGB, but looking for something that is complete and hasn't been running non stop for years.
 
Last edited:
G

GreenOrbs

On the 212 evo, there should be 2 sides to the MB plate (you flip it one way for intel the other for AM4). The bracket is the same you open it to one position for AMD and the other for Intel. AMD has had the same mounting spacing for a while now so 2 years should still be compatible.
 
D

doubletake

Wait so do you simply not have the AMD hardware that came with the H100i? Because you don't need anything extra for AM4 on it. The AMD mounting hardware that it's come with since release is directly compatible with the stoc retention hardware on AM4 boards. All it is is a magnetic bracket that goes over the block, plus two rectangular hooks that attack to that bracket with 2 thumbscrews that then latch onto the plastic AMD lugs. My old H80i worked perfectly like that when I tested it on my current x570 system.
 
N

narsbars

Mi
GreenOrbs said:
On the 212 evo, there should be 2 sides to the MB plate (you flip it one way for intel the other for AM4). The bracket is the same you open it to one position for AMD and the other for Intel. AMD has had the same mounting spacing for a while now so 2 years should still be compatible.
MIne must be ancient. I actually opened it and RTFM. Only lists Intel and Intel LGA brackets. Definitely need an adapter.
 
N

narsbars

doubletake said:
Wait so do you simply not have the AMD hardware that came with the H100i? Because you don't need anything extra for AM4 on it. The AMD mounting hardware that it's come with since release is directly compatible with the stoc retention hardware on AM4 boards. All it is is a magnetic bracket that goes over the block, plus two rectangular hooks that attack to that bracket with 2 thumbscrews that then latch onto the plastic AMD lugs. My old H80i worked perfectly like that when I tested it on my current x570 system.
ne must be ancient. I actually opened it and RTFM. Only lists Intel and Intel LGA brackets. Definitely need an adapter.
 
T

tangoseal

I have a Corsair h100i I think it is. Its 2x140mm and is factory recertified. Hardly used at all.

I paid about 80 for it. Ill ship it for 70. If you subtract shipping its like 50 bucks lol

Heat is Tangoseal
 
G

GiGaBiTe

narsbars said:
ne must be ancient. I actually opened it and RTFM. Only lists Intel and Intel LGA brackets. Definitely need an adapter.
Back in the day, Cooler Master sold two different SKUs of the 212 and other cooler models of theirs like the TX3 and 101. One was for AMD sockets and the other was for Intel sockets. It wasn't until later they unified the 212 to have hardware for every socket. I think some of their lower end coolers still maintain the segmentation though. I have six 212 Plus/Evos from different time spans and the older ones were definitely Intel or AMD only.
 
N

narsbars

GiGaBiTe said:
Back in the day, Cooler Master sold two different SKUs of the 212 and other cooler models of theirs like the TX3 and 101. One was for AMD sockets and the other was for Intel sockets. It wasn't until later they unified the 212 to have hardware for every socket. I think some of their lower end coolers still maintain the segmentation though. I have six 212 Plus/Evos from different time spans and the older ones were definitely Intel or AMD only.
Thank you !!
I was afraid of that. I am going to put it up as free for shipping and move on.
 
K

kirbyrj

GiGaBiTe said:
Back in the day, Cooler Master sold two different SKUs of the 212 and other cooler models of theirs like the TX3 and 101. One was for AMD sockets and the other was for Intel sockets. It wasn't until later they unified the 212 to have hardware for every socket. I think some of their lower end coolers still maintain the segmentation though. I have six 212 Plus/Evos from different time spans and the older ones were definitely Intel or AMD only.
The oldest ones I have would support Intel/AM3+ just not AM4 because of the different mounting plate. The 212+ I have predates the Evo launch and it works fine for older AMD sockets.
 
K

kirbyrj

tangoseal said:
I have a Corsair h100i I think it is. Its 2x140mm and is factory recertified. Hardly used at all.

I paid about 80 for it. Ill ship it for 70. If you subtract shipping its like 50 bucks lol

Heat is Tangoseal
The H100i should work for AM4 without modification as long as you have the AMD bracket. It uses the two clips on the side of the socket which AMD retained with AM4. The coolers that won't work are the ones that have screws that go into the backplate because the spacing is different. If it uses the clips, then you're fine. I have an ancient H60 that works fine with AM4 as well as the H100x (CoolIT based instead of Asetek) because it just uses the clips.
 
N

narsbars

kirbyrj said:
The H100i should work for AM4 without modification as long as you have the AMD bracket. It uses the two clips on the side of the socket which AMD retained with AM4. The coolers that won't work are the ones that have screws that go into the backplate because the spacing is different. If it uses the clips, then you're fine. I have an ancient H60 that works fine with AM4 as well as the H100x (CoolIT based instead of Asetek) because it just uses the clips.
Mine had NO AMD fittings at all.
Getting ready to toss everything in the free thread.
 
