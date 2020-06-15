Closed. WTB AMD adapters for Hyper 212 EVO, and H100i aio or complete AIO

Picking up a new AMD 570 MB, not going to do any OC but like to have a competent cooler. I have both an older Hyper 212 EVO and a H100i sitting on a shelf and would like to buy a the adapters from anyone here that bought those coolers for Intel and is willing to sell the AMD parts.

Hard part for me: Do I just need the adapters or do I need an associated screw kit, MB plate, etc. ? Thanks, I have great HEAT, make up my mind fast, and pay quick. I use PPal G&S and like to deal with people with good HEAT.

I would buy a complete AIO with all AM4 adapters, good brand from someone with good HEAT, max $100.00 shipped PPal G&S. Don't care about looks, don't care about RGB, but looking for something that is complete and hasn't been running non stop for years.