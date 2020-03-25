[CLOSED] Good system for a Ryzen 2600 & RX 590?

DynV

DynV

n00b
Joined
Mar 25, 2020
Messages
3
I already have a RX 590, a Ryzen 2600 by itself (no heatsink) is on its way, and I have some 16 GB 3000 MHz memory I'll use until I can find some faster for cheaper (1-2 days ago there was 16 GB 3600 MHz for almost 20% cheaper so I'll keep an eye out for a couple weeks if I can find something as cheap). I need the rest of the system. Just in case it's necessary: I have a mid-tower and Freesync 4K monitor.

What do you think of the following build? https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/LrGHJb If you think something else would be better, please have the price in a similar range (I could go a--bit--higher).

Thank you kindly

Update 1:
There's no use for this thread anymore, see post #4 for details. I've put the prefix closed to the title as there was no post in it that solved my problem (from which I would've prefixed solved instead).
 
Last edited:
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,025
DynV said:
I already have a RX 590, a Ryzen 2600 by itself (no heatsink) is on its way, and I have some 16 GB 3000 MHz memory I'll use until I can find some faster for cheaper (1-2 days ago there was 16 GB 3600 MHz for almost 20% cheaper so I'll keep an eye out for a couple weeks if I can find something as cheap). I need the rest of the system. Just in case it's necessary: I have a mid-tower and Freesync 4K monitor.

What do you think of the following build? https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/LrGHJb If you think something else would be better, please have the price in a similar range (I could go a--bit--higher).

Thank you kindly
Click to expand...
You can do better than that SSD. This is the same capacity for $5 less., with much faster speed.

https://www.newegg.ca/western-digital-blue-sn550-nvme-500gb/p/N82E16820250134?Item=N82E16820250134&nm_mc=AFC-RAN-CAN&cm_mmc=AFC-RAN-CAN&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=afc-PCPartPicker&AFFID=2558510&AFFNAME=PCPartPicker&ACRID=1&ASID=https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/product/zFK2FT/western-digital-blue-sn550-500-gb-m2-2280-nvme-solid-state-drive-wds500g2b0c&ranMID=44589&ranEAID=2558510&ranSiteID=8BacdVP0GFs-mU7lcVT38cwyP4ZXQdaN1g

Mightr as well buy the best performance you can get. After WD bought Sandisk, tey came out guns-slininging.
 
DynV

DynV

n00b
Joined
Mar 25, 2020
Messages
3
Here's what I got ~6 hrs before post #2 :
  • ASRock B450M PRO4 Socket AM4 | Dual Channel, PCIe 3.0, 2xM.2 | USB 3.1, DVI-D, HDMI, D-Sub, RGB mATX Motherboard
  • WDS500G2B0C: WD Blue SN550 500GB M.2 NVMe PCI-E Read:2400 MB/s Write:1750 MB/s Solid State Drive
  • RR-HT2-28PK-R1: Cooler Master Hyper T2 CPU Cooler, Intel: LGA 1150/1155/1156/775 and AMD: FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
I forgot to update the thread, sorry.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top