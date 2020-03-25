[CLOSED] Good system for a Ryzen 2600 & RX 590?

DynV
I already have a RX 590, a Ryzen 2600 by itself (no heatsink) is on its way, and I have some 16 GB 3000 MHz memory I'll use until I can find some faster for cheaper (1-2 days ago there was 16 GB 3600 MHz for almost 20% cheaper so I'll keep an eye out for a couple weeks if I can find something as cheap). I need the rest of the system. Just in case it's necessary: I have a mid-tower and Freesync 4K monitor.
What do you think of the following build? https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/LrGHJb If you think something else would be better, please have the price in a similar range (I could go a--bit--higher).
Thank you kindly
Update 1:
There's no use for this thread anymore, see post #4 for details. I've put the prefix closed to the title as there was no post in it that solved my problem (from which I would've prefixed solved instead).
