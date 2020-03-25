[CLOSED] Good system for a Ryzen 2600 & RX 590?

DynV said:



What do you think of the following build?



Thank you kindly I already have a RX 590, a Ryzen 2600 by itself (no heatsink) is on its way, and I have some 16 GB 3000 MHz memory I'll use until I can find some faster for cheaper (1-2 days ago there was 16 GB 3600 MHz for almost 20% cheaper so I'll keep an eye out for a couple weeks if I can find something as cheap). I need the rest of the system. Just in case it's necessary: I have a mid-tower and Freesync 4K monitor. What do you think of the following build? https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/LrGHJb If you think something else would be better, please have the price in a similar range (I could go a--bit--higher).

You can do better than that SSD. This is the same capacity for $5 less., with much faster speed.Mightr as well buy the best performance you can get. After WD bought Sandisk, tey came out guns-slininging.