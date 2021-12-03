Cloning onto a new PC

rage4order said: I recently built myself a new pc. I would like to clone the ssd drive os from my old pc onto my new rig, which is a Nvme pcie drive. Is this possible and would it run in my new rig? Click to expand...

make sure both systems are set to the same bios mode, legacy vs uefi. then grab a copy of aomei backupper and clone the old to new with no other drive connected on the new system. remove the old drive and set the nvme as primary boot and it should fire up. windows should give the "setting up hardware screen", reboot a couple time and them boot fully. remove the old drivers and install new.