Cloning onto a new PC

R

rage4order

Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2004
Messages
768
I recently built myself a new pc. I would like to clone the ssd drive os from my old pc onto my new rig, which is a Nvme pcie drive. Is this possible and would it run in my new rig?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,088
rage4order said:
I recently built myself a new pc. I would like to clone the ssd drive os from my old pc onto my new rig, which is a Nvme pcie drive. Is this possible and would it run in my new rig?
Click to expand...
make sure both systems are set to the same bios mode, legacy vs uefi. then grab a copy of aomei backupper and clone the old to new with no other drive connected on the new system. remove the old drive and set the nvme as primary boot and it should fire up. windows should give the "setting up hardware screen", reboot a couple time and them boot fully. remove the old drivers and install new.
 
R

rage4order

Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2004
Messages
768
pendragon1 said:
make sure both systems are set to the same bios mode, legacy vs uefi. then grab a copy of aomei backupper and clone the old to new with no other drive connected on the new system. remove the old drive and set the nvme as primary boot and it should fire up. windows should give the "setting up hardware screen", reboot a couple time and them boot fully. remove the old drivers and install new.
Click to expand...
Thanks! For some reason I thought the cloned os wouldn't run because of the new cpu and hardware.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,088
rage4order said:
Thanks! For some reason I thought the cloned os wouldn't run because of the new cpu and hardware.
Click to expand...
np. im assuming 10 or 11, they both take hardware changes no prob, most of the time.
edited speeling; "changes" not "changed"
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top