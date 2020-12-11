Cloning Hard Drive, which partitions to keep?

Cloning a 128 GB NVMe SSD to a 512 GB NVMe SSD. This will be the system boot drive for Windows 10. The 128 has 5 partitions:
1. Recovery. Unsure whether necessary to keep?
2. EFI System Partition. Needed in order to access UEFI at boot I think.
3. Microsoft Reserved Partition. Needed in order for Windows 10 to boot from it I think.
4. Basic data partition. Obvious to keep, has user data (shows up as C:\ in file explorer).
5. Unlabeled partition. Delete I think, can't determine its purpose.
Summarizing, I plan to keep 2-4, delete 1 and 5. Is this wise and correct?
