Cloning Hard Drive, which partitions to keep?

Cloning a 128 GB NVMe SSD to a 512 GB NVMe SSD. This will be the system boot drive for Windows 10. The 128 has 5 partitions:

1. Recovery. Unsure whether necessary to keep?

2. EFI System Partition. Needed in order to access UEFI at boot I think.

3. Microsoft Reserved Partition. Needed in order for Windows 10 to boot from it I think.

4. Basic data partition. Obvious to keep, has user data (shows up as C:\ in file explorer).

5. Unlabeled partition. Delete I think, can't determine its purpose.



Summarizing, I plan to keep 2-4, delete 1 and 5. Is this wise and correct?