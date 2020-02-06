Cliff Bleszinski openly admits going woke can hurt games.

M76
In an instagram post on February 4, Cliff Bleszinski (former Epic games dev.) reminisced about why his LawBreakers Overwatch competitor failed.
Here is the original post bellow:
Is this the first time a significant insider admitted "get woke, go broke" is actually a thing?
Of course this confession has access media scrambling to put out articles of denial.
a few examples:
The Verge outright denies everything and calls it self deception
Or Forbes trying desperately to downplay the implications
You get the idea, links are archived (except for the instagram post) so you can click them without giving them revenue.
