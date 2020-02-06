Cliff Bleszinski openly admits going woke can hurt games.

In an instagram post on February 4, Cliff Bleszinski (former Epic games dev.) reminisced about why his LawBreakers Overwatch competitor failed.

Here is the original post bellow:
Ever since the studio closed I've been wracking my brain what I could have done differently. Pivot HARD when the juggernaut of Overwatch was announced. Been less nice with my design ideas and more of a dictator with them.

One big epiphany I had was that I pushed my own personal political beliefs in a world that was increasingly divided.

Instead of the story being "this game looks neat" it became "this is the game with the 'woke bro' trying to push his hackey politics on us with gender neutral bathrooms." Instead of "these characters seem fun" it was "this is the studio with the CEO who refuses to make his female characters sexier." Instead of "who am I going to choose" it became "white dude shoehorns diversity in his game and then smells his own smug farts in interviews" instead of just letting the product ... speak for itself.

It's okay to be political when your company or studio is established for great product FIRST. But we were unproven and I regret doing it. (This will be quite the doozy of a chapter in the upcoming memoir.)
All he says is true enough, but in the end in true Cliffy B. fashion, he also admits he only regrets doing it because he couldn't get away with it.
Is this the first time a significant insider admitted "get woke, go broke" is actually a thing?

Of course this confession has access media scrambling to put out articles of denial.
a few examples:
The Verge outright denies everything and calls it self deception
Or Forbes trying desperately to downplay the implications

You get the idea, links are archived (except for the instagram post) so you can click them without giving them revenue.
 
It had nothing to do with "going woke" and everything to do with: quote from bluesnews forums

C'mon Clyffy, we did the postmortem two years ago.

- Lawbreakers characters and environments were just kind of bland, esp compared to the competition.
- Overwatch was already established, but worse timing is that the BR genre was just catching fire, and this wasn't that.
- Didn't really bring anything new to the genre.
- High skill level meant not newb friendly. Even adding bots so people could practice offline and get used to the characters and weapons, or even just comp-stomp would have helped.

Seriously, the original UT had female and ethnic characters. Being "too woke" had absolutely nothing to do with this game's failure. Try again.
 
English is not my native tongue. How does one reminisce their own failure... unless they're awesome. Never trusted this guy. Also, he tried to fuck us and said some serious bs back in... 2006 I think. About the time they released Gears of War.

Not to mention Quake plays better than UT
 
Jim Kim said:
It had nothing to do with "going woke" and everything to do with: quote from bluesnews forums
Of course LawBreakers didn't specifically fail because of being woke (I doubt it was even a factor). You're missing the bigger picture: Watching the media scrambling to put out the fires this created sounds loads of fun.
 
if i were a CEO i would only see cliff as a liability. he did unreal tournament(for which i am eternally grateful, always), he did gears, but hes not anywhere near the golden hen to match his personality. without actually commenting on any specific politics, sad to say hes the quintessential cringey try-hard leftist white guy begging for a crumb of tail.
 
The game was never "woke". The messaging around it and Cliffy was never "woke". Cliffy just refuses to admit fault and would rather pass the buck elsewhere, like he always does. He wants to blame other people for being "too divided" or whatever instead of admitting he fucked up with his game. Cliffy being "woke" (which he never was) had nothing to do with Lawbreakers failure, especially next to freaking Overwatch.
 
This is nothing new for Cliffy B. He can never admit his games fail for being bad, he always has an excuse.

At least he didn't directly blame PC gamers this time.

The more this guy fails the more it becomes apparent that UT and Gears did well because of the team behind him and probably actually had very little to do with him running the project.
 
Bigbacon said:
wtf does "woke" even mean?
Basically forcing "diversity" by adding whatever minority races you can think of and/or generally unattractive LGBTblahblahletters characters at the expense of any real character development because obviously one's race and sexual orientation is more interesting and important to their character than any personality traits or personal values that person has and is also the sole characteristic that defines them as a person.

But as others have already alluded to, this had virtually nothing to do with the games failure.
 
