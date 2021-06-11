Client build for MS Flight Simulator

So, I got a call from a client today with an unusual request: his daughter is in college studying to be an aviator/airline pilot and all her friends are using MS Flight Sim to keep they're skill-set sharp over the summer etc.



This is way outside my wheel-house. I know I have to go pre-built due to the current "situation" but as far as what specs, I can only guess....



- Basically he said 2-4 grand everything included. Which means monitor/monitors, tower, and quality HOTAS.



I'll assume it's pretty easy to hit 4k.



I have zero experience with flight simulators but this man is very successful and is willing to invest in his daughter's future etc.



So yeah, Flight Sim guys, please advise. (Especially regarding monitor/monitors and HOTAS)



TLDR: I need a couple of quality pre-built company names and what would be considered a semi-professional HOTAS setup for a pilot-in-training.