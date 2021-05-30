Clevo X170 -- good processor but not too hot?

RrrGrru with half a brain

Hi,

I was considering buying a new laptop. I want something that I can take with me, but have some power (for "productivity"). I am looking at the tuxedo Book XUX7. For the processor, they propose i9-10900K but I'm afraid this will run too hot. They also propose the "energy-efficient" i9-10900T, with a TDP of 35W. I am clueless as to what processor I should take to maximize performance but not end up with a furnace instead of a computer. What do you suggest? Can I go with i9-10900K, or i9-10900T, or an i7-10700?

Also, is it interesting to go for an 11th generation intel processor instead of a 10th generation? Will it be even hotter?
 
Nobu

They will both scale down to nothing if you configure them that way in Windows (or BIOS/fw, if supported), the more important questions are how much do you want to pay and will they be able to do what I ask them to while running cool. Also, is the cooling solution different between the two models.

What will you be doing on the laptop?
 
RrrGrru with half a brain

Thanks for the answer.

I don't have a really well-defined plan for what I'll be doing with this computer. It's quite diverse: sometimes I need to compile stuff, sometimes I do some numerical experiment, sometimes I compress some personal video or archive some data, sometimes I'd like to play games... And since I got some money, I'd like to get something good, but still mobile (and possibly upgradable for the future). The concern I had was to not take something that will make the fan spin a lot even when doing nothing.

I don't know if the cooling solution will be different in the two models, Tuxedo doesn't provide this information... Maybe it's a bad vendor choice. I also need something compatible with linux.
 
primetime

agreed....your gonna get heat exhausted and some noise but shouldn't be a super issue. If your gonna play games thats gonna be the biggest issue with finding one with enough video card. performance. myself would love a Zen3 based laptop :)
 
RrrGrru with half a brain

I won't be playing ressource-intensive games, no, nor 3d modelling. So the video card is not really a concern for me.

On an other vendor's website (PCW), they say that they use the thermal paste "GRIZZLY Conductonaut" and qualify it as "the best".
 
that says almost nothing lol.....ok they use a nice thermal past
 
Nobu

This is something they shoukd be able to answer if you ask them. If they halfway know what they're doing, it's something they'll know or could find out.

Sounds like either should work fine for your use, anyway. Modern laptops don't get stupid hot unless you're using the dGPU usually, or a heavy AVX workload.

Do check the vent locations, and make sure they'll work for your typical use. If you tend to use it directly in your lap, vents on the bottom may be obstructed.
 
