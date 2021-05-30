Clevo X170 -- good processor but not too hot?

- Joined
Hi,
I was considering buying a new laptop. I want something that I can take with me, but have some power (for "productivity"). I am looking at the tuxedo Book XUX7. For the processor, they propose i9-10900K but I'm afraid this will run too hot. They also propose the "energy-efficient" i9-10900T, with a TDP of 35W. I am clueless as to what processor I should take to maximize performance but not end up with a furnace instead of a computer. What do you suggest? Can I go with i9-10900K, or i9-10900T, or an i7-10700?
Also, is it interesting to go for an 11th generation intel processor instead of a 10th generation? Will it be even hotter?
