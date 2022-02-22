Clearview AI aims to put almost every human in facial recognition database

Clearview collects photos from Internet​ As the Post noted, "Clearview has built its database by taking images from social networks and other online sources without the consent of the websites or the people who were photographed. Facebook, Google, Twitter, and YouTube have demanded the company stop taking photos from their sites and delete any that were previously taken. Clearview has argued its data collection is protected by the First Amendment."



The increase in photos could be paired with an expanded business model. Clearview "wants to expand beyond scanning faces for the police, saying in the presentation that it could monitor 'gig economy' workers and is researching a number of new technologies that could identify someone based on how they walk, detect their location from a photo or scan their fingerprints from afar," the Post wrote.



We contacted Clearview about the presentation and received a short statement from Clearview founder and CEO Hoan Ton-That. "Clearview AI's database of publicly available images is lawfully collected, just like any other search engine, including Google. It is used by law enforcement for after-the-crime investigations to assist in identifying perpetrators of crimes," he told Ars.



Ton-That told the Post that the company has collected photos from "millions of different websites" on the public Internet. Ton-That said the company hasn't decided whether to sell its facial recognition service to nongovernment organizations.