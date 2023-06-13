“Clearly predatory”: Western Digital sparks panic, anger for age-shaming HDDs

erek
"Still, the lack of information Western Digital is providing users is causing unwanted confusion and concern. And it's irking some users even more when considering the brand's checkered past.
The company already had to pay out a $2.7 million compensation fund over a class-action lawsuit against Western Digital for 2020's sneaky SMR situation, as per Law Street Media in 2021.
Beyond that, last month we reported on portable SSDs from sub-brand SanDisk abruptly failing and Western Digital responding with a fix for some—but not all—affected models. Earlier this year, Western Digital My Cloud users were locked out of their data due to a breach. And if we want to go back further, Western Digital gave free software to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging it misrepresented drive sizes in 2006.
While a warning label may not be the end of world, some were already getting fed up with Western Digital and have had enough.
"In the past just three years they've had numerous anti-consumer behavior that has been really bad, and this one right here is probably the worst," SpaceRex said in a May video.
Synology's spokesperson said if WDDA is enabled in DSM, one could disable WDDA in Storage Manager and see the warning removed.
"Because the warning is triggered by a fixed power-on-hour count, we do not believe [disabling WDDA] it to be a risk. However, administrators should still pay close attention to their systems, including if other warnings or I/O disruptions occur," the Synology rep said. "Indicators such as significantly slower reads/writes are more evident signs that a drive's health may be deteriorating."
SpaceRex, meanwhile, is urging Synology to remove the test from their operating systems entirely. But as NAS Compares pointed out, this would require cooperation with Western Digital.
"Users argue that while [Western Digital] provides the information through WDDA, it is up to Synology’s DSM software to determine how to act on this information," NAS Compares said. "The inability to disable the WDDA warning [rather than WDDA entirely] in DSM 7, even if the drive passes SMART tests, has raised concerns among users who feel that the warning may cause unnecessary alarm or prompt premature drive replacements."
Western Digital didn't respond to requests for comment for this story."
Source: Western Digital sparks panic, anger for age-shaming HDDs https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ital-sparks-panic-anger-for-age-shaming-hdds/
