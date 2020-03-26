Cleaning your keyboard in the dishwasher

hossdaddy
Hey guys,
like many of you I have spilled a beer on my Logitech G610 mechanical keyboard. I took all of the kep caps off and tried to clean them as best I can but several are still quite sticky.
I found Linus's video on cleaning it in the dishwasher. have any of you tried this? If so how did it go?
TIA!
