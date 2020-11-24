Cleaning to convert loop from silver+copper to all nickle?

Hey folks, I have an idea here, tell me if i'm being to paranoid.



I currently have a Dangerden monsoon reservoir with a silver plug in it, and all copper blocks, running distilled water.

I'm looking at current production watercooling stuff, and most of it seems to be nickel and pure copper stuff is getting less common. Therefore, I figure i'll just switch all my stuff to nickel, and keep my pump, res, and radiator.



I understand that silver + nickel is a big nono. Do you think that having silver in my reservoir for 6 years would contaminate my pump, res, and radiator with silver ions? What sort of flush do i have to do to prevent the leftover silver from peeling the nickel plating in my future build?



Thanks