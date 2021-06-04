Cleaning my PC killed my X470 mobo

Yesterday I was cleaning the dust out of my PC for the first time since it was built about 3 years ago and somehow killed my Gigabyte X470 AORUS ULTRA GAMING mobo. Wouldn't post and I'd see alternating CPU/DRAM red LED lights flashing. Did all kinds of resetting including cleared CMOS jumper & battery, holding power button down, checked and replaced CPU power cables and reseating parts like the RAM sticks in different slots and re-installing the CPU to no avail. Ended up making the 45 minute drive to replace it with a Gigabyte X570 Elite mobo which sucks as it has less USB ports but at least my PC is working again.



I was using my Dyson stick vacuum with duster attachment and was cleaning my PC gently so I don't think I hit anything hard on the mobo, visually looks OK too. Has this ever happened to anyone here? Could the vacuum have some static charge to go off on the mobo that killed it?





