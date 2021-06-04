Cleaning my PC killed my X470 mobo

TangledThornz

Jun 12, 2018
Yesterday I was cleaning the dust out of my PC for the first time since it was built about 3 years ago and somehow killed my Gigabyte X470 AORUS ULTRA GAMING mobo. Wouldn't post and I'd see alternating CPU/DRAM red LED lights flashing. Did all kinds of resetting including cleared CMOS jumper & battery, holding power button down, checked and replaced CPU power cables and reseating parts like the RAM sticks in different slots and re-installing the CPU to no avail. Ended up making the 45 minute drive to replace it with a Gigabyte X570 Elite mobo which sucks as it has less USB ports but at least my PC is working again.

I was using my Dyson stick vacuum with duster attachment and was cleaning my PC gently so I don't think I hit anything hard on the mobo, visually looks OK too. Has this ever happened to anyone here? Could the vacuum have some static charge to go off on the mobo that killed it?


 
Oct 7, 2000
ive seen dead systems from vacuuming several times, usually its little old ladies doing it though...
could have been a static charge into an ungrounded system, if you unplugged it. if its grounded right static shouldnt kill anything though.
 
Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Depends on what gets the shock. If it's a leg on a resistor or going into a microcontroller you could damage it, especially if the path away from the chip has greater resistance (but also even if it doesn't).

Highly likely static that built up on the bristles from the air passing through. They have ESD safe brushes for a reason.
 
