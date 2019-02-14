Cleaning house - regularly updated (02-14-19)

noclevername
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2016
- Messages
- 496
Heatware
2x NVIDIA 3D Vision2 Glasses - $80 for both pairs
Sennheiser CX300s IEM's- used lighly, still have packaging and all tips - $30
Audio Technica ATR2500 USB mic - $40
Had plans for a build that fell through. Info here. -
Looking for $115 - Sold to windianrecords
2x NVIDIA 3D Vision2 Glasses - $80 for both pairs
Sennheiser CX300s IEM's- used lighly, still have packaging and all tips - $30
Audio Technica ATR2500 USB mic - $40
Had plans for a build that fell through. Info here. -
Last edited: