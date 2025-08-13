  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Clean Windows installation on HP laptop: step by step guide?

Hi

I got an HP laptop and I want to completely clean it from any software so that I install Windows without any bloatware and without an email account.

I know HP have this HP Wolf Security thing that I also need removed.

What steps should I take to achieve this?

Thank you
 
