Clean Windows installation on HP laptop: step by step guide?

Hi
I got an HP laptop and I want to completely clean it from any software so that I install Windows without any bloatware and without an email account.
I know HP have this HP Wolf Security thing that I also need removed.
What steps should I take to achieve this?
Thank you
I got an HP laptop and I want to completely clean it from any software so that I install Windows without any bloatware and without an email account.
I know HP have this HP Wolf Security thing that I also need removed.
What steps should I take to achieve this?
Thank you