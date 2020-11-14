Clean Windows install from USB with existing license

Hi folks. I'm finally upgrading from Ivy Bridge and my GTX 970. I have a lot of crap on my existing ssd so I don't want to clone it to a new one. I would like to boot up my new computer using USB and then install Windows fresh, but I don't want to get another license.



Is there an easy way to put a new install on USB if you have a license already? Old computer will be dismantled so only one device will use my MS account/license.



Thanks for taking the time to read!