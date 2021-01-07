CLC vs Air Cooler vs AIO for 10850K Perf\Longetivity Ratio?

Hi guys, I can't seem to get a good answer here.



Situation: I want to hit 5.0 flat, all cores on my 10850K. I've always used air coolers. My last build which still runs today was an i7-930. Built and cooled first by a Scythe Mugen 2 in 2010. Upgraded cooler to Silver Arrow SB-E in 2013 and that Silver Arrow is still running in 2020. 7 Years



I just upgraded to a 10850K a week ago and it's thought me one thing, upgrading CPUs is expensive if you want a beefier build. I don't want to do any upgrades till maybe 6 years? I'm just a dude that likes to play video games at 4K and 4K3D and do video editing when i can. thats at most what I do. I am not an overclocker pushing for highest bench scores.



Right now, I have an NH-14 running on the CPU which does a good job with my auto OC settings. I planning on when I get time hopefully this weekend to manually tune my OC so that it doesn't run 4.8Ghz at 1.36V which is ridiculous for all cores. Temps playing video game is 45 to 55C with this auto boosting and overvolting. Prime95AVX2 is 105C. Blender and the rest that use AVX are 95C to 100C. But again, this is with auto OC which the Asrock Taichi Z490 overcompensates in.



Do I need a CLC or can I go with a DH-15 for my usage. My case is the Phanteks 500a RGB which has good airflow. Right now, I have ordered DH-15 and an Arctic Liquid Freezer Ii 360 along with the NH-14 which is my temp cooler.



I hear CLCs have a short life span. Do I really need a hybrid cooler? I WILL NOT DO A FULL WATER LOOP. Or would it be better to go with an AIO like the Bequiet Pure Loop, or should I be good with a DH-15?

Again I don't want to have to buy a new cooler in 2 to 4 years. I only upgrade my CPU when I find that my games no longer run optimally at 4K.



Thanks