Site deserves some attention, updates/fixes old PC ports to run on modern systems, work with controllers, etc

Currently has done Blood Omen 2, Soul Reaver 2, Resident Evil 1 2 and 3 and Dino Crisis 1 - I know Dino Crisis 2 is one of the future ones they have in the works along with Mega Man Legends

https://classicrebirth.com/
 
