Clarification on SFP+ and SFP28 compatibility

Hey everyone,



The more I google on this, the more it muddies the waters. Some sources say SFP+ and SFP28 are compatible, others say they aren't, so I figured I'd seek clarification here from someone with actual experience with them.



1.) If I have a SFP+ port with an SFP+ 10GBase-SR transducer on one end of an fiber with an LC-LC connector, and an SFP28 port with an SFP28 and a 25GBase-SR transducer on the other end of that fiber, will they generally autonegotiate the slower 10Gig speed and work?



2.) Can I stick a 10GBase-SR SFP+ transducer into an SFP28 port and have it function, just at the lower 10gig speed?



3.) Can I stick a 25GBase-SR SFP28 transducer into an SFP+ port and have it function, just at the lower speed?



Appreciate any input!