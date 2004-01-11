  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Civilization III

stack_007

Jan 10, 2004
2
I love this game. I downloaded CivIII gold and it has a 1 hour time limit stop... does any one have a link or method of getting this m""f""ker to worK?
 
I have 4 new copies of that game. I keep getting them with video cards.
 
I loved part deux. Numero 3 is great, but I quit in that barbarian level where I have to pacify the village head... can't seem to get one of my pillars up. Damn see-sawing!
 
Wow, haven't played a good game of Civilization in ages...

"Our words are backed by NUCLEAR WEAPONS!" haha
 
Get the retail version. GoGamer.com has the Gold edition for $9.99; a great addtion to anyone's permanent game library.
 
I know all about the addiction! I think 2 had me more than 3, but 4 may set new presedent Nov 15th. But I heard they were going to do some major changes to corruption, and I haven't seen anything mentioned in either of the sites. But golly, it shore is perdy!
 
Get the retail version. GoGamer.com has the Gold edition for $9.99; a great addtion to anyone's permanent game library.
This is my third copy (gave others to friends), and I have never encountered a "time limit" in my retail versions unless you have set some of the rules yourself (ie. ironman mode).
 
there is no time limit in the retail versions, just a turn limit, as is the nature of the series
 
alphaone said:
ah yes the turn limit, that's what I meant. I don't like that :(
well, you can still play past it if you want to, just for the fun of it

i wish they would have made it longer myself, in fact in Civ 4 they've made it slightly shorter, i wish they'd make it like 800-1,000 turns, heh, instead of 450
 
The CIV series is such a time sink, it's not funny. I love it because #3 is great on laptops, and you don't have to bring a mouse with you.
 
I told myself I could learn Civ 3 and get decent at it but it never happened. I am hoping that Civ 4 will work out for me. Is the new issue of PC Gamer out with the big Civ 4 preview?
 
FluxCap said:
I told myself I could learn Civ 3 and get decent at it but it never happened. I am hoping that Civ 4 will work out for me. Is the new issue of PC Gamer out with the big Civ 4 preview?
I'm feel about the same way--I really wanted to give Civilization III a good try, but it always seemed so difficult to do. I really should give it another go, that and Rome: Total War and a few other games that I've gotten but never played a lot of.
 
I love Civ II and III. I hope in Civ 4 the computer wont cheat like it did in III, that gets kind of aggravating when you have a modern tank destroyed by a spearman....
 
carl67lp said:
I'm feel about the same way--I really wanted to give Civilization III a good try, but it always seemed so difficult to do. I really should give it another go, that and Rome: Total War and a few other games that I've gotten but never played a lot of.
Civilization isn't as hard to learn as some others like Rise of Nations etc...

I've been playing Civ since the first version came out on 5.25" floppies :p
 
I loved civ III but I liked Rise Of Nations even more, holy crap that game is addictive... I also loved how the ages went from liek ancient to modern and every house and stuff changed, I dont remember if Civ III had that too but I remember stuff changing when you like researched new vehicles and stuff, but I don't think the buildings did...
 
nighthawk8k said:
I loved civ III but I liked Rise Of Nations even more, holy crap that game is addictive... I also loved how the ages went from liek ancient to modern and every house and stuff changed, I dont remember if Civ III had that too but I remember stuff changing when you like researched new vehicles and stuff, but I don't think the buildings did...
the cities changed as you entered a new age
 
