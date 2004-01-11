Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
kubalaTF said:do any of yall know when civ 4 is supposed to be hitting the shelves?
Get the retail version. GoGamer.com has the Gold edition for $9.99; a great addtion to anyone's permanent game library.
alphaone said:ah yes the turn limit, that's what I meant. I don't like that
FluxCap said:I told myself I could learn Civ 3 and get decent at it but it never happened. I am hoping that Civ 4 will work out for me. Is the new issue of PC Gamer out with the big Civ 4 preview?
carl67lp said:I'm feel about the same way--I really wanted to give Civilization III a good try, but it always seemed so difficult to do. I really should give it another go, that and Rome: Total War and a few other games that I've gotten but never played a lot of.
nighthawk8k said:I loved civ III but I liked Rise Of Nations even more, holy crap that game is addictive... I also loved how the ages went from liek ancient to modern and every house and stuff changed, I dont remember if Civ III had that too but I remember stuff changing when you like researched new vehicles and stuff, but I don't think the buildings did...