Cisco Zero Day IOS XE >80,000 network devices backdoored through unpatched 0-day

“Cisco buried the lede.” >10,000 network devices backdoored through unpatched 0-day
The previously unknown vulnerability, which is tracked as CVE-2023-20198, carries the maximum severity rating of 10. It resides in the Web User Interface of Cisco IOS XE software when exposed to the Internet or untrusted networks. Any switch, router, or wireless LAN controller running IOS XE that has the HTTP or HTTPS Server feature enabled and exposed to the Internet is vulnerable. On Monday, the Shodan search engine showed that as many as 80,000 Internet-connected devices could be affected.
“Successful exploitation of this vulnerability allows an attacker to create an account on the affected device with privilege level 15 access, effectively granting them full control of the compromised device and allowing possible subsequent unauthorized activity,” members of Cisco’s Talos security team wrote Monday. “This is a critical vulnerability, and we strongly recommend affected entities immediately implement the steps outlined in Cisco’s PSIRT advisory.”
Cisco said that the unknown threat actor has been exploiting the zero-day since at least September 18. After using the vulnerability to become an authorized user, the attacker creates a local user account. In most cases, the threat actor has gone on to deploy an implant that allows it to execute malicious commands at the system or iOS level, once the web server is restarted. The implant is unable to survive a reboot, but the local user accounts will remain active.
This is a full root of Cisco's big switches. The amount of access that could give you is unthinkable.