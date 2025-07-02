  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cisco Transceivers, SFP, GBIC, etc... Sealed unused

I have a decent amount of Cisco optics, SFP, XFP's, available. A lot of these of sealed and new, but I have some loose ones too.

I have a lot more not listed below, a bunch sealed in the original Cisco bags.

I'd be happy to sell all to someone if you are interested in a large box as I have more I didn't list as I didn't know what the interest level might be.

I also have Cisco X2's, XENPAK's etc....

I have heat here: https://www.heatware.com/u/2430

Cisco GLC-ZX-SM 1000BASE-ZX, SFP Modules, 70KM+ $20 for all three plus shipping

IMG_7706-L.jpg


Cisco GLC-T+, these are SFP to copper adapters, both sealed and unused $15 plus shipping for both of them

IMG_7705-M.jpg


These aren't sealed, but it's a box of 43 GBIC's, $10 plus shipping

Lot of 43 Pcs Cisco WS-G5484 WS-G5486 CWDM/DWDM 1000BASE GBIC’s

WS-G5484 X19 << two of these are sealed and new

WS-G5486 X7

CWDM X14 various frequencies

DWDM X2 various frequencies

WS-G5483 1000Base -T X1

IMG_7711-M.jpg
 
