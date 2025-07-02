Cisco Transceivers, SFP, GBIC, etc... Sealed unused

dr.quest
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2007
- Messages
- 384
I have a decent amount of Cisco optics, SFP, XFP's, available. A lot of these of sealed and new, but I have some loose ones too.
I have a lot more not listed below, a bunch sealed in the original Cisco bags.
I'd be happy to sell all to someone if you are interested in a large box as I have more I didn't list as I didn't know what the interest level might be.
I also have Cisco X2's, XENPAK's etc....
I have heat here: https://www.heatware.com/u/2430
Cisco GLC-ZX-SM 1000BASE-ZX, SFP Modules, 70KM+ $20 for all three plus shipping
Cisco GLC-T+, these are SFP to copper adapters, both sealed and unused $15 plus shipping for both of them
These aren't sealed, but it's a box of 43 GBIC's, $10 plus shipping
Lot of 43 Pcs Cisco WS-G5484 WS-G5486 CWDM/DWDM 1000BASE GBIC’s
WS-G5484 X19 << two of these are sealed and new
WS-G5486 X7
CWDM X14 various frequencies
DWDM X2 various frequencies
WS-G5483 1000Base -T X1
