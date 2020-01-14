Cisco sup720-3bxl-v08 Battery?

Hey, So we had a failure of our supervisor in our c6509. The beast is still running but want to get another supervisor in. Bought some off ebay however we didn't notice in the ad that all the memory and batteries were taken from the units. On the sup720-3bxl-v08 the battery is larger than the previous models. Does anyone know what type of battery it is? I tried a CR2032 (super common) but it's way too big. Our old supervisor uses a CR1225 (which is too small for the v08) Any help here would be awesome! Thanks!