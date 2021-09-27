Cisco SG350-28P or alternatives?

Right now I have a Cisco SG350-28 (not-P) and a HP/Aruba 2530 (PoE+) switch at the core of my home network. Outside of that I have a HP1810, MT RB260, and a basic Netgear.



I really like the SG350, I know it's not a Catalyst but it's been reliable and does everything I need it to do. The 2530 is reliable, but doesn't blow my socks off--I kind of prefer the 1810's interface. Some things work drastically better on the Cisco than the HP.



I'm looking to free up a slot on my rack, a little StarTech 6U network rack, so I'd like to combine to a single switch--but it needs to fit in the rack. Going to a SG350-28P seems like a logical choice, but they are kind of expensive and seem hard to find used right now (and only SFP ports). What other switches should I be looking at? Would buying a new one of these in this age be really dumb?



Are some of the older ones, like the SG500, worth looking at? I think some or all the SG500's have SFP+ ports where the SG350 is stuck with SFP. Not an issue now but would be nice for the future.