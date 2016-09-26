Cisco noob, DHCP+vlan not getting along

Attempting to setup a Cisco 1811 with a basic config that would
1) WAN on fa0, receive IP via DHCP from modem
2) it has 8 switch ports, all automatically configured on vlan1 it seems
3) setup DHCP so any port on vlan1 can get an IP (pool 192.168.1.2-254), and DNS servers
Have followed a few guides and I seem to be most of the way there, the only thing that doesn't work is DHCP it seems. setting an IP manually it will work (on the client pc).
Here's my config:
Code:
Router#show conf
Using 1995 out of 196600 bytes
!
version 12.4
service timestamps debug datetime msec
service timestamps log datetime msec
no service password-encryption
!
hostname Router
!
boot-start-marker
boot-end-marker
!
no logging console
!
no aaa new-model
!
resource policy
!
!
!
ip cef
no ip dhcp use vrf connected
ip dhcp excluded-address 192.168.1.1
!
ip dhcp pool vlan192
network 192.168.1.0 255.255.255.0
default-router 192.168.1.1
dns-server 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4
domain-name Router.Home
lease 7
!
!
no ip domain lookup
ip inspect name InspectRule icmp
ip inspect name InspectRule tcp
ip inspect name InspectRule udp
!
!
!
!
!
!
!
!
!
interface FastEthernet0
ip address dhcp
ip access-group 101 in
ip nat outside
ip inspect InspectRule in
ip virtual-reassembly
duplex auto
speed auto
!
interface FastEthernet1
no ip address
shutdown
duplex auto
speed auto
!
interface FastEthernet2
!
interface FastEthernet3
!
interface FastEthernet4
!
interface FastEthernet5
!
interface FastEthernet6
!
interface FastEthernet7
!
interface FastEthernet8
!
interface FastEthernet9
!
interface Vlan1
ip address 192.168.1.1 255.255.255.0
ip access-group 100 in
ip nat inside
ip inspect InspectRule in
ip virtual-reassembly
!
interface Async1
no ip address
encapsulation slip
shutdown
!
!
!
no ip http server
no ip http secure-server
ip nat inside source list 10 interface FastEthernet0 overload
!
access-list 10 permit 192.168.1.0 0.0.0.255
access-list 10 deny any
access-list 100 permit ip 192.168.1.0 0.0.0.255 any
access-list 100 deny ip any any
access-list 101 permit udp any eq bootps any eq bootpc
access-list 101 permit tcp any any
access-list 101 permit udp any any
access-list 101 permit icmp any any echo-reply
access-list 101 permit icmp any any time-exceeded
access-list 101 permit icmp any any unreachable
access-list 101 deny ip any any
!
!
!
!
!
!
control-plane
!
!
line con 0
line 1
line aux 0
line vty 0 4
!
!
webvpn context Default_context
ssl authenticate verify all
!
no inservice
!
end