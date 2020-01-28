Cisco Appoints AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa T. Su to Board of Directors

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM.

  1. Jan 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,267
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Wonder if this is any sort of conflict of interest

    "Dr. Su spent the previous 13 years at IBM in various engineering and business leadership positions, including Vice President of the Semiconductor Research and Development Center responsible for the strategic direction of IBM's silicon technologies, joint development alliances and semiconductor R&D operations. Prior to IBM, she was a member of the technical staff at Texas Instruments Incorporated from 1994 to 1995. Dr. Su has a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Doctorate degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

    For more information about Cisco's board of directors visit here."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263353/...nt-and-ceo-dr-lisa-t-su-to-board-of-directors
     
    erek, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM
    erek, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM
    #1
    Nobu likes this.
  2. Jan 28, 2020 at 12:27 AM #2
    Balkroth

    Balkroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    241
    Joined:
    Dec 15, 2011
    Saw this, it's an exciting thing.
     
    Balkroth, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:27 AM
    Balkroth, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:27 AM
    #2
    Nobu likes this.
  3. Jan 28, 2020 at 1:07 AM #3
    Nobu

    Nobu 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,552
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2007
    Mmm...probably not? She's just one of 11 board members, meaning she doesn't hold much sway on her own. Don't know how much her vote counts for, though – That could make a difference.

    Seems like a very good thing for cisco as a company, though. Can't wait to see what comes out of this.
     
    Nobu, Jan 28, 2020 at 1:07 AM
    Nobu, Jan 28, 2020 at 1:07 AM
    #3