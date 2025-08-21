Cisco Announces Mass Layoffs Just After Soaring Revenue Report

erek
“WARN documents are generally required by the state in the event of mass layoffs. Employees were notified of the layoffs on Aug. 14 and their terminations will be effective Oct. 13. The most cuts, affecting 157 jobs, largely in software engineering roles, were at Cisco's Milpitas office at 560 McCarthy Blvd.
Cisco's San Francisco office at 500 Terry A. Francois Blvd. will cut 64 positions, according to the filing. The filings came the same day Cisco released its fourth-quarter earnings, which reported $14.7 billion in revenue, an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. Revenue for the 2025 fiscal year was $56.7 billion, up 5% from the previous year.”
[Last year, Cisco To Lay Off Around 4,000 Employees
"Cisco Layoffs In 2024 In February, Cisco announced that it would conduct a companywide...]
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/08/21...ass-layoffs-just-after-soaring-revenue-report
