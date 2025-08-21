  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cisco Announces Mass Layoffs Just After Soaring Revenue Report

WARN documents are generally required by the state in the event of mass layoffs. Employees were notified of the layoffs on Aug. 14 and their terminations will be effective Oct. 13. The most cuts, affecting 157 jobs, largely in software engineering roles, were at Cisco's Milpitas office at 560 McCarthy Blvd.

Cisco's San Francisco office at 500 Terry A. Francois Blvd. will cut 64 positions, according to the filing. The filings came the same day Cisco released its fourth-quarter earnings, which reported $14.7 billion in revenue, an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. Revenue for the 2025 fiscal year was $56.7 billion, up 5% from the previous year.”
[Last year, Cisco To Lay Off Around 4,000 Employees
“Cisco Layoffs In 2024 In February, Cisco announced that it would conduct a companywide...]

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/08/21...ass-layoffs-just-after-soaring-revenue-report
 
Honestly so many of the manual process that Cisco does for their security platform are done better by 3’rd parties that integrate with their platform or by AI.

Nvidia builds a better, faster, more robust network security monitoring system and its AI tools work far far better than Cisco’s.

Cisco partnered with Nvidia to better integrate those technologies into their environment back in February. It would make whole departments completely redundant.

Semantically the CEO didn’t lie, he didn’t replace internal engineers with AI, they just chose instead to integrate other companies tools into their platform removing their need for those engineers.
 
I imagine I would have to dedicate a week to have one... (not invested in Cisco.....), just found a bit funny the notion of soaring revenues spin by the news here... Stock dropped 6% after those revenue report, 1% profit year over year increase (so a loss adjusted for inflation), Ai infracstrucure income is soaring but not really in general (all the rest together was down).
 
