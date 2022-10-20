Cinebench23 13700KF 6100Mhz First out the box test

gerardfraser

gerardfraser

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2009
Messages
1,269
Thought this was interesting.

Cinebench23 13700KF 6100Mhz First out the box test. I just literally booted the 13700K set 61 single core boost to 56 all core.

So since first test not sure if clock streching,nor prime stable,not that I tested it but looks good for not trying yet.

My use case is PC gaming so I will run around 5800 all core clocks.

Cinebench23 Single without recording 2294- below normal setting,so not sure if good or bad,clock streching,I need to actually test.



6100mhz.jpg
 
