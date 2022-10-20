gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 1,269
Thought this was interesting.
Cinebench23 13700KF 6100Mhz First out the box test. I just literally booted the 13700K set 61 single core boost to 56 all core.
So since first test not sure if clock streching,nor prime stable,not that I tested it but looks good for not trying yet.
My use case is PC gaming so I will run around 5800 all core clocks.
Cinebench23 Single without recording 2294- below normal setting,so not sure if good or bad,clock streching,I need to actually test.
Cinebench23 13700KF 6100Mhz First out the box test. I just literally booted the 13700K set 61 single core boost to 56 all core.
So since first test not sure if clock streching,nor prime stable,not that I tested it but looks good for not trying yet.
My use case is PC gaming so I will run around 5800 all core clocks.
Cinebench23 Single without recording 2294- below normal setting,so not sure if good or bad,clock streching,I need to actually test.