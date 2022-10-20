Thought this was interesting.Cinebench23 13700KF 6100Mhz First out the box test. I just literally booted the 13700K set 61 single core boost to 56 all core.So since first test not sure if clock streching,nor prime stable,not that I tested it but looks good for not trying yet.My use case is PC gaming so I will run around 5800 all core clocks.Cinebench23 Single without recording 2294- below normal setting,so not sure if good or bad,clock streching,I need to actually test.