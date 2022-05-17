Cinebench R23 flickering on grey background during running test

pc:



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4



SEASONIC 1300 PX PRIME PLATINUM



Cooler Master Cosmos C700P



Aorus FI27Q-P



Hi. During running test Cinebench R23 i have white small flickering on grey background in this program. When i stop test flickering gone. Its something like maybe gsync related?

Its during test when i stop test its not flickering. On grey background. For me its looking like GSYNC issue ,something like that but who knows,

I added screen from internet to show the place of flicker. Is this related to monitor or program?





ok resolved:

Restarting gsync fixed