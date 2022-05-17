Cinebench R23 flickering on grey background during running test

Hi. During running test Cinebench R23 i have white small flickering on grey background in this program. When i stop test flickering gone. Its something like maybe gsync related?
Its during test when i stop test its not flickering. On grey background. For me its looking like GSYNC issue ,something like that but who knows,
I added screen from internet to show the place of flicker. Is this related to monitor or program?


ok resolved:
Restarting gsync fixed
 
