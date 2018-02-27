Chrono Trigger is on Steam and is a steaming turd.

I love how they STILL can't figure out how to make their garbage engine tile smoothly. Of all the problems to have, this has to be one of the stupidest. Of course assuming this is using the same garbage engine Matrix Software made for the FF games, and I imagine it is, I guess it isn't a surprise since it is almost "Babby's first gmae engine" level of shit-tier programming. FF5 had frequent problems with OpenGL rendering often traced back to a file "nehegl.dll". Well turns out NeHe GL is basically an intro to OpenGL programming type of site. Not really the sort of thing you want to see in what is supposedly release grade software for sale by a major publisher. Hence, completely dumbass bugs like not being able to have your tiles align smoothly.



Sadly I think they do well on phones since there is such a lack of good games. Hopefully people will just ignore it on PC and they'll lose money and maybe learn a lesson. I doubt it though, it seems like anything Square fanboys have to rush out to defend, no matter how bad.