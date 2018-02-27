Chrono Trigger is on Steam and is a steaming turd.

This seems to be the mobile version which isn't as good as the original supposedly.
http://store.steampowered.com/app/613830/CHRONO_TRIGGER/
$14,99
Two Extra Dungeons – Includes the mysterious “Dimensional Vortex” dungeon and “Lost Sanctum” dungeon that first appeared in the Nintendo DS® and mobile releases
- CHRONO TRIGGER Limited Edition - Those that purchase the STEAM version until April 2, 2018 will receive the following digital bonuses for free:
- An enchanting and specially edited digital song file containing a medley of five songs: “Far Off Promise,” “Wind Scene,” “Battle with Magus,” “Corridors of Time,” and “Chrono Trigger”
- Composer Yasunori Mitsuda’s digital liner notes
- A collection of six stunning PC wallpapers in varying sizes
- Updated Graphics and Sound – While keeping the atmosphere of the original, this version features optimized visuals designed for modern PCs and a re-recorded soundtrack under the supervision of original composer Yasunori Mitsuda.
- Updated Controls - Optimized PC experience that supports both controller and mouse/keyboard configuration
- New Autosave Feature - Automatically saves while still featuring the original title’s Save Point function