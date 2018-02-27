Chrono Trigger is on Steam and is a steaming turd.

Kinsaras

This seems to be the mobile version which isn't as good as the original supposedly.

http://store.steampowered.com/app/613830/CHRONO_TRIGGER/

$14,99


Two Extra Dungeons – Includes the mysterious “Dimensional Vortex” dungeon and “Lost Sanctum” dungeon that first appeared in the Nintendo DS® and mobile releases
  • CHRONO TRIGGER Limited Edition - Those that purchase the STEAM version until April 2, 2018 will receive the following digital bonuses for free:
    • An enchanting and specially edited digital song file containing a medley of five songs: “Far Off Promise,” “Wind Scene,” “Battle with Magus,” “Corridors of Time,” and “Chrono Trigger”
    • Composer Yasunori Mitsuda’s digital liner notes
    • A collection of six stunning PC wallpapers in varying sizes
  • Updated Graphics and Sound – While keeping the atmosphere of the original, this version features optimized visuals designed for modern PCs and a re-recorded soundtrack under the supervision of original composer Yasunori Mitsuda.
  • Updated Controls - Optimized PC experience that supports both controller and mouse/keyboard configuration
  • New Autosave Feature - Automatically saves while still featuring the original title’s Save Point function
 
Armenius

Armenius

Yeah, it looks like they filtered the shit out of the graphics and it looks shitty. I'll stick to playing the original with BizHawk.
 
E

ecmaster76

Yeah, if only Square would just put a little more effort into these ports... wouldn't take much

Supposedly the Secret of Mana remake fixes what didn't need fixing whilst keeping everything that didn't age so well
 
Armenius

Armenius

Everyone is saying it's the iOS version like so many of their other PC ports.
 
Armenius

Armenius

memnoch998 said:
Yep, basically, garbage. The colors and art are off and there's said to still be leftover mobile issues from porting. Emulate this nonsense.
I was actually inspired to visit my local classic games shop to see if they have a copy of the DS version available. It's been awhile since I've been there. Incoming shilling!
https://www.facebook.com/8bithalloffame
https://www.yelp.com/biz/8-bit-hall-of-fame-bonita-springs

Prepare to have your eyes bleed...
gctvvkpwgxi01.jpg
 
delita

delita

So weak. They should have done what they did with Secret of Mana and remade the game in 3D, which someone attempted to do a solid decade ago but SE shut it down. This thing is getting totally crapped on via Steam reviews and with good reason.
 
D

Derangel

All they had to do was port the DS version with some minor alterations to make it work as a PC game. It wouldn't have been super pretty but it would have worked. As it stands that DS version still stands as the defintive edition of the game.
 
M

memnoch998

In fact, I saw a comment on reddit mentioning Square taking the low road, and not just licensing Higan, where all the work and actual OS porting to win/macos/*nix has already been taken care of. Just another money grab along the lines of FF V/VI. Shame, Square.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Looks ok to be the original SNES one had really jagged graphics I still have the original no idea if it still works since I won't buy a shitty Retron 5 just to see if it works.
 
S

Sycraft

I love how they STILL can't figure out how to make their garbage engine tile smoothly. Of all the problems to have, this has to be one of the stupidest. Of course assuming this is using the same garbage engine Matrix Software made for the FF games, and I imagine it is, I guess it isn't a surprise since it is almost "Babby's first gmae engine" level of shit-tier programming. FF5 had frequent problems with OpenGL rendering often traced back to a file "nehegl.dll". Well turns out NeHe GL is basically an intro to OpenGL programming type of site. Not really the sort of thing you want to see in what is supposedly release grade software for sale by a major publisher. Hence, completely dumbass bugs like not being able to have your tiles align smoothly.

Sadly I think they do well on phones since there is such a lack of good games. Hopefully people will just ignore it on PC and they'll lose money and maybe learn a lesson. I doubt it though, it seems like anything Square fanboys have to rush out to defend, no matter how bad.
 
C

chenw

I am more worried about the vicious cycle of "well since no one buys it, I will put in even less effort for the next game" until neither the player nor the publisher wants each other anymore...
 
N

Nytegard

Also, the game is ridiculously unoptimized. Every 3-4 seconds, it pauses on my computer for a second or two, and then skips forward.
 
M

memnoch998

pendragon1 said:
then why can you emulate it on a p233/512mb windows 98 system?
You can, as far as the rom goes, but the actual port in question was for IOS/iphone, which is a little beefier. Generally, companies will make sure whatever they port will just 'run, with little to no regard to backwards compatability. In this case, this is a bad port of a worse port.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

I doesn't make any sense that they have gone backwards in looks and requirements went up. they would have been better off licensing snes9x or something and putting it together in a launcher.
 
Armenius

Armenius

memnoch998 said:
uy3sljtzuti01.jpg


We've come far.. but hey, at least they didn't give the game the secret of mana treatment.
The SNES mapped things directly to memory and had extra dedicated hardware for processing certain things like sound. On PC and mobile you have to deal with operating system overhead and other bullshit, while the hardware is also not designed to handle the few specific things that make a game work.
 
E

ecmaster76

Armenius said:
The SNES mapped things directly to memory and had extra dedicated hardware for processing certain things like sound. On PC and mobile you have to deal with operating system overhead and other bullshit, while the hardware is also not designed to handle the few specific things that make a game work.
On a PC with half the minimum specs they have listed you could run a VM running a DOS emulator running a SNES emulator running the orginal game and it would still be better

This is a port of a port of a port and each step of the journey was sub-par apparently
 
C

CptCabbit

Something something master race something something dark side.

All joking aside I'm bummed this and the SoM remake didn't get the attention they deserved.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Devs announce patch in the coming weeks that will add an option to switch between the original SNES graphics and the new """high resolution""" graphics.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/613830/announcements/detail/1652133167148114465

Hi everyone,
Thanks for all of your feedback, patience and support so far.

We have been working on addressing the issues that you’ve raised, and will be releasing a number of patches over the coming months as we continue to support CHRONO TRIGGER on Steam.

We’re aiming to release the first of these patches in the first half of April, and the biggest change is that it will include an option to switch between the current high-resolution graphics, and the original graphical style of CHRONO TRIGGER.

We’ll post a full list of changes here when the first patch is released. For now, be assured that we’re working very hard on adjusting, updating and supporting CHRONO TRIGGER on Steam.

As CHRONO TRIGGER is going to receive patches over the coming months, we are going to extend the availability of the Limited Edition until:
5PM, April 30th BST / 9AM, April 30th PDT

Thanks again from all of us on the CHRONO TRIGGER team.
 
K

Kinsaras

Armenius said:
Devs announce patch in the coming weeks that will add an option to switch between the original SNES graphics and the new """high resolution""" graphics.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/613830/announcements/detail/1652133167148114465

Hi everyone,
Thanks for all of your feedback, patience and support so far.

We have been working on addressing the issues that you’ve raised, and will be releasing a number of patches over the coming months as we continue to support CHRONO TRIGGER on Steam.

We’re aiming to release the first of these patches in the first half of April, and the biggest change is that it will include an option to switch between the current high-resolution graphics, and the original graphical style of CHRONO TRIGGER.

We’ll post a full list of changes here when the first patch is released. For now, be assured that we’re working very hard on adjusting, updating and supporting CHRONO TRIGGER on Steam.

As CHRONO TRIGGER is going to receive patches over the coming months, we are going to extend the availability of the Limited Edition until:
5PM, April 30th BST / 9AM, April 30th PDT

Thanks again from all of us on the CHRONO TRIGGER team.
Wow they listen. Now go fix Final Fantasy 5 and 6.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I like how Square is trying to capitalize on their past efforts with like every game they made.
 
N

Nytegard

It's not even that big of a patch that needs to be done. All they have to do is double the tile bitmaps, as they're stored @ 4x the resolution and prefiltered. I guess what I'd have preferred them to do is make it so that the tiles are 8x or 16x and add that ability in, so that modders could then make a proper hd conversion.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Nytegard said:
It's not even that big of a patch that needs to be done. All they have to do is double the tile bitmaps, as they're stored @ 4x the resolution and prefiltered. I guess what I'd have preferred them to do is make it so that the tiles are 8x or 16x and add that ability in, so that modders could then make a proper hd conversion.
Get out of here with that logic and reason.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Patch for original "style" graphics is now live. I qualify the statement this way because it looks like it still has the tiling issue from the screenshots I've seen. The made some slight updates to the menus, too. It does look better, but not as good as it could be. The dev team also said they will be introducing new menus that are optimized for keyboard+mouse/constroller and making tweaks to the current mouse/touch interface.

https://archive.is/vkc4S
https://steamcommunity.com/games/613830/announcements/detail/1651007810320700306
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I finished this game in 1995 no desire to go back wish i leveled up frog so i could of got dat giant frog summon.
 
K

Kinsaras

Comixbooks said:
No idea at the time it had that many
Some are not worth the trouble. I did like the one where Frog marries the Princess. After Marle and the gang return to present day people, including Marle herself, croak and hop like frogs. That was pretty disturbing for my young mind.
 
N

Nytegard

Armenius said:
Patch for original "style" graphics is now live. I qualify the statement this way because it looks like it still has the tiling issue from the screenshots I've seen. The made some slight updates to the menus, too. It does look better, but not as good as it could be. The dev team also said they will be introducing new menus that are optimized for keyboard+mouse/constroller and making tweaks to the current mouse/touch interface.

https://archive.is/vkc4S
https://steamcommunity.com/games/613830/announcements/detail/1651007810320700306
Honestly, because this was a cop out of a patch, and required almost no real changes. Here is the actual, internal bitmap of Crono (converted from bmp->png).

c000_0.png
.


16x16 tiles. You're only going to be able to make it so much better at that low resolution.
 
The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

Comixbooks said:


I finished this game in 1995 no desire to go back wish i leveled up frog so i could of got dat giant frog summon.
Comixbooks said:
No idea at the time it had that many
That's what happens when don't you subscribe to Nintendo Power or buy the guide! :p
Think I played it 2-3 times max on the cart as I didn't feel like replay through the same old parts.
Maybe dev can include branch point saves so after you beat it once you just go to that point and chose to other.
 
Lunas

Lunas

Derangel said:
Its based on the mobile version, not just the SNES original. Plus there is Windows overhead and the OS generally being shit at managing resources to consider.
and the ios version was a port of the shitty ds version... when everyone can't comprehend why they don't use the remastered PS1 version.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Lunas said:
and the ios version was a port of the shitty ds version... when everyone can't comprehend why they don't use the remastered PS1 version.
Because it wasn't remastered. The assets were pulled from the original SNES ROM in real time, which is why the load times were so shitty.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

You guys ever play the sequel Chrono Cross the graphics were so bad on my old tube TV I couldn't tell what I was doing for the PS1.
I have no idea if I still have the game even I might have sold it.
 
