Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

DFenz

DFenz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
1,179


Features:
  • 3D models converted to HD
  • Brand new artwork and character redesigns by Nobuteru Yuuki
  • Refined background music by Yasunori Mitsuda
  • Switch enemy counters on or off
  • Background filter feature
  • Battle enhancement features
  • Auto-battle function
  • French, Italian, German and Spanish localization now added
  • Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font
  • The inclusion of Radical Dreamers, never before released in the West.
  • Players can choose between playing with original or updated graphics.
Arriving April 7th 2022 on Steam, XB1, PS4, Nintendo Switch.

https://press.na.square-enix.com/CH...DREAMERS-EDITION-ANNOUNCED-FOR-PLAYSTATION4-C
 
