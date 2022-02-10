Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

DFenz
Features:
- 3D models converted to HD
- Brand new artwork and character redesigns by Nobuteru Yuuki
- Refined background music by Yasunori Mitsuda
- Switch enemy counters on or off
- Background filter feature
- Battle enhancement features
- Auto-battle function
- French, Italian, German and Spanish localization now added
- Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font
- The inclusion of Radical Dreamers, never before released in the West.
- Players can choose between playing with original or updated graphics.
https://press.na.square-enix.com/CH...DREAMERS-EDITION-ANNOUNCED-FOR-PLAYSTATION4-C