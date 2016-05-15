Chronicles of Elyria - Ambitious MMORPG, Kickstarter Goal reached, funding continues! Game key $35

RanceJustice
UPDATE4: The 1.75M and 1.8M Goals have been reached! We're moving on through! Also, they announced that on December 27, 2016 the Kickstarter Pledges will be removed from the Store and replaced with new packages! Now is the time to pledge and/or lock in that package of choice via (fee-free!) layaway!
UPDATE3: The 1.65M stretch goal for the Backer Pet + deeper Pet/Mount breed customization has been unlocked! Also Kickstarter pledges will be removed from the store soon to be replaced by the next generation!
I will be putting together a Giveaway for CoE game packages (likely Kickstarter era!) soon, once I can figure out the parameters. It will include at least one or more pledges out of my own pocket, and I may be able to offer some higher tier ones if I can defer costs a bit (like through a raffle?). Any ideas or things you'd like to see, let me know!
UPDATE2: Layaway is now available in the CoE Store! If you can put down 10% of the price, you can pay the remainder off in installments as you like! This is a fantastic way for those interested in higher value pledges to spread out the cost while locking in the pledge while it is available! Unlike some other games, there is NO FEE for the Layaway and repayment is at your leisure instead of forced monthly payments or some such. Also, the $1.5M Gambling stretch goal has been unlocked! Lets keep it going!
UPDATE1: Official CoE online store open from 10/3/16 to Mid-November offering KICKSTARTER Identical pledges; same benefits, same prices. Here's a second chance to get in on the ground floor for the best value!. After Mid November, there will be new classifications of pledges available, so get the best stuff locked in now!
This ambitious MMORPG has already met their Kickstarter funding goal back during the summer, but will continue to unlock stretch goals! If you register an account and/or pledge, feel free to add my Friend Code - 5CFC7C - for in-game bonuses; read more below!
Original post follows below, content present from when the original funding drive for the game launched, for the sake of archive.
Over the past few years the success of crowdfunded gaming projects, big and small, have spurred more developers to take chances on ambitious projects. Since 2015, I've been slowing following a MMORPG named Chronicles of Elyria. The game itself was announced and public revelations of game systems and design came forth over the past year, painting the picture of an ambitious and promising project. A Linux client and full support is planned if the proper stretch goals are achieved, which further encourages me to follow the project! I urge you to check out the website for more information
www.chroniclesofelyria.com
Going to the "Guide" and checking out both the "Overview" and "FAQ" links will be helpful in framing the game. There's a lot different about CoE versus a typical MMORPG , but here are a few of its unique principles, copied and pasted...
TL;DR - Don't want to read all this? Skip down to the yellow text
• Aging, Dying, & Souls | An epic 10-year story line invites you to experience your character over multiple lifetimes. With each life you will develop your character and make your mark in the Chronicles. When your character eventually dies, their soul will be reincarnated stronger than before and their spirit and destiny will live on in another character of your making. Characters age in-game over the course of 10-14 real-world months. During that time your character will grow old and eventually die, leaving their mark on history. But while alive you must choose your actions carefully, as each in-game death reduces your overall lifespan (by approximately 2 days) and brings your character that much closer to permadeath. However, if you're an influential player (the king perhaps), each in-game death is more impactful, leading to permadeath in just 4 or 5 times.
• Player Skill Matters | It's no longer about getting to level cap and pursuing the best gear. In CoE a player's skill - their timing, speed, and strategy - makes a difference. The combat system requires you to dodge, parry, and manage your stamina - not just spam buttons. Crafting also requires player skill, with mini-games designed to make crafting more than just clicking a button.
• Offline Player Characters | To maintain realism, your character remains in-game from the moment of creation until permadeath because you wouldn't want to be interacting with a merchant only to have them sign out and disappear from the world. We've solved this with AI scripts to support your character while offline. This allows you to train skills, run your shop, and defend yourself while you're AFK.
Non-Repeatable Quests | Tired of killing 20 bunnies destroying a farmer's crops, only to see 50 other characters complete the same quest? We're doing away with NPC quest hubs by enabling other players to give out tasks. That same OPC merchant may run out of reagents, leading them to ask you to bring 10 elixirs back from a far off city, utilizing the contract system to ensure delivery.
No World or Mini-Map | Map makers and cartographers have a place in CoE, helping players navigate their world. But watch out, because treasure maps can be faked and locations may be renamed, leading NPCs to refer to a town by the most used name.
Game-Enforced Player Contracts | Implicit and explicit contracts enable you to develop unique, never-before-seen meta content. Signing in-game contracts between players creates a binding agreement so you can safely operate your business. Sign trade contracts to create a shipping business. Employ other players to procure hard-to-find resources. Sell your services as an expert assassin and be confident you’ll receive payment. The possibilities are endless and only limited by your creativity!
Sparks of Life | Chronicles of Elyria utilizes a new business model never before seen in MMOs. CoE hearkens back to the coin-op arcade model where, for $30, players buy a Spark of Life that grants a soul the opportunity to live for between 10 and 14 months, before establishing your Soul in a new character of your choosing. (Note: 1 Spark of Life comes with purchase of the game. In CoE, bodies age and die, but Souls live forever. In your new body, whether that be your heir or someone else entirely, your Skill Ramp will get you back up to power quickly & allow you to advance further than in your previous life. The Spark of Life system also helps reduce griefing. If you kill another character in-game, your face goes up on a wanted poster and a bounty token is created for you. This not only keeps you out of cities, but also means you can be taken to 'jail' which significantly reduces your lifespan, adding real financial repercussions to your in-game decisions.
• Influence Points (IP) and Earn to Play (E2P) | In Chronicles of Elyria, the Story Points you earn (by completing in-game activities that help advance the story) can be traded in between lifetimes in order to buy Sparks of Life. This is what we call the “Earn-to-Play” model of funding. Influence Points (Influence or IP) are our pre-launch currency, used to track the most influential community members who earn IP by recruiting other players, substantial contributions to the community, or Kickstarter funding. IP currency features heavily in the Kickstarter campaign, allowing people to earn IP which can be spent in the IP store prior to the official launch date. Influence provides benefits such as early access, special rewards, and currency to purchase in-game property, titles, and items.
• MMORPG Meets Survival Game | With limited inventory, hunger and thirst, drowning and fatigue, and dangerous landscapes containing both sweltering heat and frigid cold, a character must be truly heroic to become a hero. The riches are real and adventurers can become the wealthiest and most powerful in the world - if they can survive the harsh environments.
Character Customization | Your character is created as a part of a family, and thus is bound by the laws of genetics for that family. Joining a group of squat, redheaded bakers? You likely won’t start out as a lithe, blond haired adventurer.
However, in CoE characters change dramatically even after character creation. Your character ages from 15 to ~100, and will look their age. Scars develop and fade over time. Hair grows while in the wilderness and may be re-styled while in town. Your character’s body adjusts to your play style, so you know when approaching a twig of a player who claims to be a blacksmith, that you probably shouldn’t trust his word. This also means you can grow out of your armor, so watch what you eat!
• Freedom of Movement | Chronicles of Elyria's combat mechanics do not rely on auto-attacks or hot-bar buttons. Instead, CoE uses Left & Right mouse buttons to chain combat techniques together into combos. These combos are configurable in the UI, allowing players to develop their own personal combat style using different techniques for each weapon they use.
Fully Skill-based Character Development | With dozens of skills across multiple categories including fighting, gathering, crafting, survival, bardic, and deviant, you can develop the character you’ve always wanted to. With a skill system that rewards failure instead of success, and mechanics requiring player skill in addition to character skill, you must take on ever-increasing challenges if you want to be the best.
Family, Land, & Housing System | Be a part of a player ran family, inheriting titles, riches, and character traits from your parents and ancestors. Marry someone (opposite or same gender) and have kids, using a Child Contract, to build out your dynasty.Use your lands to grow crops and farm, or lease land to others to build player-ran towns. Set laws, acquire resources, and grow your domain from hamlet to kingdom. The fully destructible and buildable world means you can truly create your own village from the ground up. It also means you'll protect your loot, leading to player-created dungeons.
TL;DR - Skipped the above? Start reading now....
Finally, Chronicles of Elyria is rolling out their crowdfunding to continue developing the game! They chose Kickstarter (personally, I would have preferred Fig.co, for investment opportunities as well) and with 10 days of their 30 day campaign finished, they won the Kickstarter badge of "Project we Love" and completely funded their $900,000 goal! Additional funds go towards stretch goals (which they are letting backers vote for favorite features, like being able to dig tunnels through the ground and mounted combat seem to be a few at the top...).
Here's a link to the campaign if you wish to pledge...
If you're at all interested, pledging now will likely be very rewarding as they already gave out "extra" Sparks of Life! The minimum pledge to get a key for the game is $25 (Early bird, but many left for now) which is half its price at launch. Going up are higher echelons that grant some items or status to the starting player, but from what I see thus far unlike many games, it seems that very few things will be totally unique to backers which is a good thing - backers may get a unique plan to make a special backpack, but it can be taught to other players etc. I've written them an extensive letter asking for more detail on monetization, payment plans, and more - I'll report on what I learn.
For anyone who wished to back, or even just create a free Chronicles of Elyria account to talk on the forums, feel free to use my Friend Code - 5CFC7C - When you create the CoE account on their homepage. Full disclosure, all it shall grant to me are game "Influence Points" during the pre-launch period, which can be traded for in-game goodies and widgets. It costs nothing and may even have a mutual benefit, as the system is built out. Please note that even if you create an account without said code, you can add it later by going into your account and entering it there.
I did read a rumor that by signing up with another friend code it may give the chance to be a part of the person's in-game family, or if the account is one of a landholder, knight, or Peerage/Nobility will give preferential status in their domain and/or an alliance between multiple landholders/peers. I know I'll at very least be a Baron (based on pledge), so if any of that comes to fruition, I'd certainly make my barony available to the rest of [H]!
Chronicles of Elyria seems to be an ambitious project, but if they can succeed they will have the chance to push the envelope for a virtual world. I'm certainly adding them to my followed/backed list, alongside Star Citizen, Shroud of the Avatar, and Crowfall and look forward to seeing what these developers can do!
Edit: CoE is now up on Steam Greenlight for voting! Feel free to get it accepted, get more eyes onto the Kickstarter and generally grow the community. It was always said that CoE would release on Win/Linux/Mac and Steam would certainly be one method of distribution, but it would not be the only one. Check it out and vote here - Steam Greenlight :: Chronicles of Elyria
Edit The Second: CoE has broken the Million Dollar Mark! Also, the Stretch Goals has been finalized....
Stretch Goals (Those in orange, now unlocked!)
(note: These are my expanded description, as such are unofficial. Simply my understanding based on reading the goal blurb and other design documents).
Stretch Goals (Those in orange, now unlocked!)
- ($1,050,000) Reward: Seeds of Angelica's Tear
- ($1,300,000) Feature: Wards
- ($1,350,000) Reward: Religious Statues
- ($1,500,000) Feature: Gambling / Gaming
- ($1,650,000) Reward: Backer Exclusive Pet/Mount Breed & Customization
- ($1,750,000) Feature: Tunneling
- ($1,800,000) Reward: Pheonix Pet
- ($2,000,000) Feature: Digging / Burying / Sensory Map
- ($2,100,000) Reward: Mac/Linux/VR Support
- ($2,250,000) Feature: Mounted Combat
(note: These are my expanded description, as such are unofficial. Simply my understanding based on reading the goal blurb and other design documents).
Last edited: