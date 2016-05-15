Chronicles of Elyria - Ambitious MMORPG, Kickstarter Goal reached, funding continues! Game key $35

Responsibilities of Titles

Kings: 16-20 hours per week

Dukes: 10-15 hours per week

Counts: 5-10 hours per week

Mayors/Baron: 1-6 hours per week

16-Year Fair & Tournament of Champions

Time for a major update! I held off on providing one as I wanted to wait until the Store was open, but that time has finally arrived!There has been an absolute ton of new info made available since I last posted. The devs have been posting weekly with deeper posts on game systems and updates on how things are coming along. The big news however is that the official CoE Store is now up on the website! After a month's delay so they could roll out/test the hardware/software, the Store is now open and offering pledges for sale. As they promised, the current pledges are identical in price and content to the Kickstarter era, giving users another chance to get the best possible value. Those who pledged during KS can even upgrade their pledge if they wish. These pledges will be available through October, where November will likely lead to pledge changes in content and/or price, as is the "tradition" with most crowdfunded game projects. The other important element is that all purchases now through the rest of 2016 will "count" towards pre-launch guaranteed stretch goals, like those I listed above. By 2017, they will have to "lock in" their features set and put the remainder on the back burner for post-launch (if ever!) so its really important that we knock out as many stretch goals as possible in this time frame. Most notably, if the game is going to be made with Linux, Mac, and VR support we' will need to hit the 2.1 million stretch goal in time!For more info, check over all of the news posts on the CoE site, but If anyone has any questions I'll try to do what I can to answer them.Edit: For fun, here's a copy/paste of a recent post, with discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the Aristocracy and Nobility. It really highlights how for some who want it to be, CoE can have element of RTS and kindgom management sims!Earlier this week, as well as in past Q&A's, we've talked about the responsibilities and commitments of the Nobility and Aristocracy. With the Online Store opening in just a week, I wanted to re-iterate some of the requirements and also provide a bit more details about the duties and benefits of both.To begin with, each level of Nobility and Aristocracy is designed to provide a slightly different play experience, and each is designed for people who are specifically interested in that style of play.To start with, with only 3-5 per continent, Kings in Chronicles of Elyria have substantial power and a huge impact on the server. When playing a King in CoE, you're effectively playing a kingdom management sim.You have the ability to set kingdom-wide laws and tax rates, to (at least partially) control the fate of your Dukes, to declare wars on neighboring kingdoms (with a Casus Belli), to determine areas of research and technology, and even to drive the culture of your kingdom. Heck, through your influence with the national religious institutions, you even have indirect influence over the predominant religions in your domain.Like most kingdom management games, how you define success for your kingdom, be it military, economic, cultural, or technological, is up to you.That all being said, you'll need to keep a reasonably careful eye on your neighboring kingdoms, sending out spies, etc. You'll need tax collectors to collect taxes from your dukes, and you'll need to work with scribes to set laws and tax rates as necessary. Some of these are non-trivial and a King should expect to spend maybe 6-8 hours per week managing their Kingdom. This is in addition to the time they spend managing their duchy, county, and settlement.Dukes in Chronicles of Elyria are almost as influential as kings, and are responsible for maintaining the safety and lawfulness of their duchy. As a result, in addition to setting any laws or tax rates for their duchy, they're also responsible for sponsoring barons and knights within each of the counties, to raise and maintain defenses and a standing militia.If a King ever declares war, or if there's ever an attack on the duchy, it's the duke's responsibility to raise the militia and knights and to march onto the battlefield at the head of their battalion.In addition, dukes are responsible for appointing sheriffs and judges in each of their counties, to ensure law and order is maintained. Between maintaining their own spies and scouts, tax collectors, and reports, a duke should expect to spend maybe 4-6 hours per week managing their duchy, in addition to any time spent managing their county and settlement.Once you reach the level of count the game plays less like a kingdom management game and more like an RTS. At this point you've got a number of settlements spread throughout your county, each needing safe passage between one another and outside to other counties. This is done through the development of roads and other infrastructure.In addition, there's mines and other natural resources that need looked after, and the resources of those sites need to be carefully distributed to the different settlements to ensure the most productive use of resources.And of course, land needs to be distributed in a way that'll be most productive for the county. As a count, you can expect to spend a percentage of your time writing local laws and collecting property taxes from the landed gentry, and negotiating income tax from the different mayors and barons of your county. Aside from that, you'll be working side-by-side with the Sherriff and barons to maintain law and order, minimizing the impact of thieves, poachers, and pirates.In addition to managing your county, which you should expect to take between 2-4 hours per week, you should expect to spend another 2-6 hours per week managing your individual settlement.The last title we're going to focus on today are mayors and barons. And, aside from the fact that barons are sponsored by dukes and are given both resources and authority to keep the peace and maintain defenses, they're effectively the same. Both pay income taxes to their count, and both are able to grow their settlements largely how they please.When you reach the level of mayor/baron, you're no longer just an adventurer or landed gentry. Now you're playing a bit of a settlement sim game, as you need to collect income taxes from the different business within your settlement, as well as provide certain services to your citizens. You're in part responsible for the zoning and production goals of your settlement, and are ultimately responsible for its defenses. At the same time, if you're not a baron, you're responsible for passing judgement with the help of the other members of the town/city council.I say that because only petty crimes can be tried in the Common Court, limiting the responsibility of the Town Council. Meanwhile, capital offenses are tried by the Kings Court, and are presided over by either a baron, or a duke-appointed judge that resides within a town or city.Between collecting taxes, managing the zoning and construction of structures, and communicating with your spies and other representatives, mayors / barons should expect to spend anywhere from 1-5 hours per week, depending on the size of their settlement.If you've been doing the math in your head, recognize that there's some overlap between each of the duties, allowing for some multi-tasking. As well, we're hoping to provide an online / phone based app that'll allow you to perform many of your duties remotely. Even still, managing a kingdom, duchy, county, or settlement takes commitment, and with great power comes great responsibility.By our estimates, when we sum up the amount of work required to govern the individual domains, it creates totals that looking something like the following:Note, these aren't hard & fast numbers. They're our best guess at this point about how much time an entitled individual should expect to spend managing their domains per week.Keep in mind, nothing prevents the nobility and aristocracy from delegating their work to others, nor going on vacation for a while. But between all the people involved, the responsibilities will need to be divided up. Failure to do so could leave your citizens without protection or direction, and you may ultimately find yourself replaced with someone more dedicated or suited to the task.Ok! We're about done with this long update, and the last topic I wanted to address is one of my favorites! Earlier this week in the Discord channel I hinted at something called the Sedecim.In Chronicles of Elyria, the nobility, aristocracy, gentry, and best craftsman of a continent all get together every 16 in-games years (approx. 4 real-life months) to hash out the land boundaries and trade agreements, to arrange marriages, and to purchase and sample wares from the best craftsmen. Weddings and festivities are held, and there's temporary booths set up so merchants can show off their goods.Furthermore, each Sedecim is hosted by a different Kingdom and Duchy, with a bid being submitted by each of the interested Dukes and Counts at the preceding Sedecim.Having the nobles, craftsman, and tourists within your Duchy and County, even for a real-life week, can result in a dramatic increase in wealth and production.That being said, while festivities, food, and drink are a major part of the Sedecim, ballroom dancing isn't the only dancing that will be done. There's always a difference Dance being played.Sound exciting? Can't wait for your first royal gathering?! You won't have to wait a full Sedecim. In addition to the 16-year gathering of the nobles, every four in-game years is a Tournament of Champions, where the Dukes and Kings gather with each of their favorite Knights to determine who's the most gifted warriors of the realms.Like the Sedecim, the host of each Tournament of Champions is a bid presented at the preceding Tournament by the interested Dukes.This level of detail is what draws me to Chronicles of Elyria just as it did to Star Citizen! Don't forget that if the gameplay experiences listed above don't suit you, that's okay! Being part of the "Administrative Nobility" is a relatively small part of the game (and there is also the "non-administrative Nobility" - being a relative/sworn to a Baron, Count etc.. will of course be possible) and there are hundreds of other professions you can undertake as you like, from being a landed merchant, blacksmith, or a wandering hedge Knight to something really wild like a minor tax collector who's also head of a secret society or cult!. There's lots of exciting potential here and with luck it shall turn into a fantastic virtual world. If you ever wanted a MMO to have the potential for a "Game of Thrones" experience, Chronicles of Elyria looks to be one of the best around@!