Chronicles of Elyria - Ambitious MMORPG, Kickstarter Goal reached, funding continues! Game key $35

UPDATE4: The 1.75M and 1.8M Goals have been reached! We're moving on through! Also, they announced that on December 27, 2016 the Kickstarter Pledges will be removed from the Store and replaced with new packages! Now is the time to pledge and/or lock in that package of choice via (fee-free!) layaway!

UPDATE3: The 1.65M stretch goal for the Backer Pet + deeper Pet/Mount breed customization has been unlocked! Also Kickstarter pledges will be removed from the store soon to be replaced by the next generation!

I will be putting together a Giveaway for CoE game packages (likely Kickstarter era!) soon, once I can figure out the parameters. It will include at least one or more pledges out of my own pocket, and I may be able to offer some higher tier ones if I can defer costs a bit (like through a raffle?). Any ideas or things you'd like to see, let me know!

UPDATE2: Layaway is now available in the CoE Store! If you can put down 10% of the price, you can pay the remainder off in installments as you like! This is a fantastic way for those interested in higher value pledges to spread out the cost while locking in the pledge while it is available! Unlike some other games, there is NO FEE for the Layaway and repayment is at your leisure instead of forced monthly payments or some such. Also, the $1.5M Gambling stretch goal has been unlocked! Lets keep it going!

UPDATE1: Official CoE online store open from 10/3/16 to Mid-November offering KICKSTARTER Identical pledges; same benefits, same prices. Here's a second chance to get in on the ground floor for the best value!. After Mid November, there will be new classifications of pledges available, so get the best stuff locked in now!

This ambitious MMORPG has already met their Kickstarter funding goal back during the summer, but will continue to unlock stretch goals! If you register an account and/or pledge, feel free to add my Friend Code - 5CFC7C - for in-game bonuses; read more below!

Original post follows below, content present from when the original funding drive for the game launched, for the sake of archive.
Over the past few years the success of crowdfunded gaming projects, big and small, have spurred more developers to take chances on ambitious projects. Since 2015, I've been slowing following a MMORPG named Chronicles of Elyria. The game itself was announced and public revelations of game systems and design came forth over the past year, painting the picture of an ambitious and promising project. A Linux client and full support is planned if the proper stretch goals are achieved, which further encourages me to follow the project! I urge you to check out the website for more information

www.chroniclesofelyria.com

Going to the "Guide" and checking out both the "Overview" and "FAQ" links will be helpful in framing the game. There's a lot different about CoE versus a typical MMORPG , but here are a few of its unique principles, copied and pasted...

TL;DR - Don't want to read all this? Skip down to the yellow text

Aging, Dying, & Souls | An epic 10-year story line invites you to experience your character over multiple lifetimes. With each life you will develop your character and make your mark in the Chronicles. When your character eventually dies, their soul will be reincarnated stronger than before and their spirit and destiny will live on in another character of your making. Characters age in-game over the course of 10-14 real-world months. During that time your character will grow old and eventually die, leaving their mark on history. But while alive you must choose your actions carefully, as each in-game death reduces your overall lifespan (by approximately 2 days) and brings your character that much closer to permadeath. However, if you're an influential player (the king perhaps), each in-game death is more impactful, leading to permadeath in just 4 or 5 times.

Player Skill Matters | It's no longer about getting to level cap and pursuing the best gear. In CoE a player's skill - their timing, speed, and strategy - makes a difference. The combat system requires you to dodge, parry, and manage your stamina - not just spam buttons. Crafting also requires player skill, with mini-games designed to make crafting more than just clicking a button.

Offline Player Characters | To maintain realism, your character remains in-game from the moment of creation until permadeath because you wouldn't want to be interacting with a merchant only to have them sign out and disappear from the world. We've solved this with AI scripts to support your character while offline. This allows you to train skills, run your shop, and defend yourself while you're AFK.

Non-Repeatable Quests | Tired of killing 20 bunnies destroying a farmer's crops, only to see 50 other characters complete the same quest? We're doing away with NPC quest hubs by enabling other players to give out tasks. That same OPC merchant may run out of reagents, leading them to ask you to bring 10 elixirs back from a far off city, utilizing the contract system to ensure delivery.

No World or Mini-Map | Map makers and cartographers have a place in CoE, helping players navigate their world. But watch out, because treasure maps can be faked and locations may be renamed, leading NPCs to refer to a town by the most used name.

Game-Enforced Player Contracts | Implicit and explicit contracts enable you to develop unique, never-before-seen meta content. Signing in-game contracts between players creates a binding agreement so you can safely operate your business. Sign trade contracts to create a shipping business. Employ other players to procure hard-to-find resources. Sell your services as an expert assassin and be confident you’ll receive payment. The possibilities are endless and only limited by your creativity!

Sparks of Life | Chronicles of Elyria utilizes a new business model never before seen in MMOs. CoE hearkens back to the coin-op arcade model where, for $30, players buy a Spark of Life that grants a soul the opportunity to live for between 10 and 14 months, before establishing your Soul in a new character of your choosing. (Note: 1 Spark of Life comes with purchase of the game. In CoE, bodies age and die, but Souls live forever. In your new body, whether that be your heir or someone else entirely, your Skill Ramp will get you back up to power quickly & allow you to advance further than in your previous life. The Spark of Life system also helps reduce griefing. If you kill another character in-game, your face goes up on a wanted poster and a bounty token is created for you. This not only keeps you out of cities, but also means you can be taken to 'jail' which significantly reduces your lifespan, adding real financial repercussions to your in-game decisions.

Influence Points (IP) and Earn to Play (E2P) | In Chronicles of Elyria, the Story Points you earn (by completing in-game activities that help advance the story) can be traded in between lifetimes in order to buy Sparks of Life. This is what we call the “Earn-to-Play” model of funding. Influence Points (Influence or IP) are our pre-launch currency, used to track the most influential community members who earn IP by recruiting other players, substantial contributions to the community, or Kickstarter funding. IP currency features heavily in the Kickstarter campaign, allowing people to earn IP which can be spent in the IP store prior to the official launch date. Influence provides benefits such as early access, special rewards, and currency to purchase in-game property, titles, and items.

• MMORPG Meets Survival Game | With limited inventory, hunger and thirst, drowning and fatigue, and dangerous landscapes containing both sweltering heat and frigid cold, a character must be truly heroic to become a hero. The riches are real and adventurers can become the wealthiest and most powerful in the world - if they can survive the harsh environments.

Character Customization | Your character is created as a part of a family, and thus is bound by the laws of genetics for that family. Joining a group of squat, redheaded bakers? You likely won’t start out as a lithe, blond haired adventurer.
However, in CoE characters change dramatically even after character creation. Your character ages from 15 to ~100, and will look their age. Scars develop and fade over time. Hair grows while in the wilderness and may be re-styled while in town. Your character’s body adjusts to your play style, so you know when approaching a twig of a player who claims to be a blacksmith, that you probably shouldn’t trust his word. This also means you can grow out of your armor, so watch what you eat!

• Freedom of Movement | Chronicles of Elyria's combat mechanics do not rely on auto-attacks or hot-bar buttons. Instead, CoE uses Left & Right mouse buttons to chain combat techniques together into combos. These combos are configurable in the UI, allowing players to develop their own personal combat style using different techniques for each weapon they use.

Fully Skill-based Character Development | With dozens of skills across multiple categories including fighting, gathering, crafting, survival, bardic, and deviant, you can develop the character you’ve always wanted to. With a skill system that rewards failure instead of success, and mechanics requiring player skill in addition to character skill, you must take on ever-increasing challenges if you want to be the best.

Family, Land, & Housing System | Be a part of a player ran family, inheriting titles, riches, and character traits from your parents and ancestors. Marry someone (opposite or same gender) and have kids, using a Child Contract, to build out your dynasty.Use your lands to grow crops and farm, or lease land to others to build player-ran towns. Set laws, acquire resources, and grow your domain from hamlet to kingdom. The fully destructible and buildable world means you can truly create your own village from the ground up. It also means you'll protect your loot, leading to player-created dungeons.


TL;DR - Skipped the above? Start reading now....

Finally, Chronicles of Elyria is rolling out their crowdfunding to continue developing the game! They chose Kickstarter (personally, I would have preferred Fig.co, for investment opportunities as well) and with 10 days of their 30 day campaign finished, they won the Kickstarter badge of "Project we Love" and completely funded their $900,000 goal! Additional funds go towards stretch goals (which they are letting backers vote for favorite features, like being able to dig tunnels through the ground and mounted combat seem to be a few at the top...).

Here's a link to the campaign if you wish to pledge...


If you're at all interested, pledging now will likely be very rewarding as they already gave out "extra" Sparks of Life! The minimum pledge to get a key for the game is $25 (Early bird, but many left for now) which is half its price at launch. Going up are higher echelons that grant some items or status to the starting player, but from what I see thus far unlike many games, it seems that very few things will be totally unique to backers which is a good thing - backers may get a unique plan to make a special backpack, but it can be taught to other players etc. I've written them an extensive letter asking for more detail on monetization, payment plans, and more - I'll report on what I learn.

For anyone who wished to back, or even just create a free Chronicles of Elyria account to talk on the forums, feel free to use my Friend Code - 5CFC7C - When you create the CoE account on their homepage. Full disclosure, all it shall grant to me are game "Influence Points" during the pre-launch period, which can be traded for in-game goodies and widgets. It costs nothing and may even have a mutual benefit, as the system is built out. Please note that even if you create an account without said code, you can add it later by going into your account and entering it there.

I did read a rumor that by signing up with another friend code it may give the chance to be a part of the person's in-game family, or if the account is one of a landholder, knight, or Peerage/Nobility will give preferential status in their domain and/or an alliance between multiple landholders/peers. I know I'll at very least be a Baron (based on pledge), so if any of that comes to fruition, I'd certainly make my barony available to the rest of [H]!

Chronicles of Elyria seems to be an ambitious project, but if they can succeed they will have the chance to push the envelope for a virtual world. I'm certainly adding them to my followed/backed list, alongside Star Citizen, Shroud of the Avatar, and Crowfall and look forward to seeing what these developers can do!

Edit: CoE is now up on Steam Greenlight for voting! Feel free to get it accepted, get more eyes onto the Kickstarter and generally grow the community. It was always said that CoE would release on Win/Linux/Mac and Steam would certainly be one method of distribution, but it would not be the only one. Check it out and vote here - Steam Greenlight :: Chronicles of Elyria

Edit The Second: CoE has broken the Million Dollar Mark! Also, the Stretch Goals has been finalized....

Stretch Goals (Those in orange, now unlocked!)
  • ($1,050,000) Reward: Seeds of Angelica's Tear
For Patron pledges and higher, you're granted a special seed that grows into a rare pine tree with glowing pinecones! Surely, it will offer rarer materials and reagents
  • ($1,300,000) Feature: Wards
Players can choose to enter the game as a Ward of the State, instead of being born of an existing (PC and/or NPC) Family at char creation. This will give you additional customization/aesthetic freedom, at the cost of not having the benefits of a Family at the start.
  • ($1,350,000) Reward: Religious Statues
For Baron pledges and higher, you will be granted a religious relic you can choose from many religions in game, to place a Statue somewhere in your Barony (perhaps your capital city?) When worshiped, it will grant a bonus, especially to followers of that religion.
  • ($1,500,000) Feature: Gambling / Gaming
This is a favorite! This goal will add new social elements to the game, such as being able to gamble on various games played in taverns. Unlike most MMOs, there will actually be mechanics for player gambling and setting up a casino may be a lucrative business... but be sure to know if the local Lord approves and you pay the proper taxes!
  • ($1,650,000) Reward: Backer Exclusive Pet/Mount Breed & Customization
For Adventurer pledges and higher, this will mean there will be backer exclusive pets and mounts (ie a white fox, palomino horse ) as well as allow more pet and mount customization overall!

  • ($1,750,000) Feature: Tunneling
We all ready know that CoE will center around building structure from hovels and stables all the way to grand castles, but with this stretch goal, players will be able to tunnel beneath the land, building grottos, storerooms, basements and much more!
  • ($1,800,000) Reward: Pheonix Pet
For Beastmaster pledges and higher, this will add the choice of another unique backer pet, a Phoenix that will return from its ashes when it dies!
  • ($2,000,000) Feature: Digging / Burying / Sensory Map
Another major feature, this will allow players to dig about the map, bury items to hide them beneath the ground, and add skills to conceal or go searching for all sorts of hidden treasures! It will also add sense visualizations, such as being able to smell certain alchemical concoctions, hear a beast rustling through the woods nearby, or feel the rumble of the earth as you prospect for ore!
  • ($2,100,000) Reward: Mac/Linux/VR Support
This is my personal favorite and most important goal! If we reach this lofty stretch goal, CoE breaks away from being a Windows only endeavor and uses the full cross platform power of the Unreal Engine to move onto Linux and Mac! Furthermore, hiring the developers necessary for this will allow them to add VR support as well! Lets get this done!
  • ($2,250,000) Feature: Mounted Combat
Finally, we know that CoE will have lots of roles for mounts, from personal and group transportation to cargo caravans, but with this stretch goal mounted combat will be implemented. Ride by dispensing havoc by broadsword, couch your lance and knock your enemies to the ground as you joust, or terrify an enemy fortification by attacking from an Ursaphant or a huge War Trigon!

(note: These are my expanded description, as such are unofficial. Simply my understanding based on reading the goal blurb and other design documents).

Sounds like fun, but a chore at the same time. I'll probably check it out, but I don't know if it'll have long term appeal.
 
Well, the good thing is if you get in now you'll be able to watch the process as they build the game and how it develops. I'm guessing anyone who likes MMOs, if they even are able to do an "average" job on implementation (where I feel they'll likely do much better, but for the sake of minimums..), getting $25 of enjoyment out of it will be likely. Pledging early, even if you're just a bit interested, is always the best option if you can afford it. You'll likely end up with a bunch of extra little benefits as development continues, get the lowest price from the start, and if you choose to upgrade your pledge later on if they allow it, it will be from the "best" starting space.

There are a handful of titles (some of which I listed) who are trying to expand the immersion by perma-death and whatnot, and they know they can't do it in a manner that feels like drudgery. In theory, a game like this should mean a significant amount of progress for whatever sort of play you envision, for a modest input of time. Between the skill based system where you can learn any and all you choose or focus only on one or two, and the offline-progression, I imagine that it will hopefully feel like less of a chore. Granted, those who want to engage themselves in the higher-end of play, which is true of any MMO, will likely have to put in a bit more attention to how they spend their playtime. For instance, if you're in the Nobility, you need to handle the administration of your land and the people who settle within, as well as make deals or war on neighboring lands, deal with fellow peers, your lord's demands, and the issues your vassals bring to you etc. However, if you want to be the very best blacksmith in the land, you'll need to find a place to set up shop and then go about plying your trade. It may be helpful for you to go to the local landed knight or lord an example of your work as a gift, and he may even give you a writ saying you can trade tax-free so long as you supply his household guard and knights of the province at cost. But you could equally as well set up shop making horse shoes and trading with nearby towns to build you wealth if you like, instead.

The best of the crowdfunded MMOs know that they have to provide lots of options for immersion, so people can do what they enjoy. I'm sure things will be tweaked considerably before final release, so you can have a say in what you'd like to see.
 
Sounds like a huge chore. Though I ddn't read the whole thing, but character remaining when you log off is a terrible idea.

I love realism, but there is a point where it's stupid to do.
 
At least from my perspective, I think its probably worth seeing their implementation before dismissing it. In past games and whatnot, nobody really put "offline, character in the world" play as a core forefront mechanic. At best it was a passive, old school Korean MMO "Player Store" passive element, at worst when players logged off they were basically defenseless. However, we've had decades of technical and developmental advances since then, so I'd be curious to see how it actually works out.

Reading through the Wiki and their dev diaries, they seem to be putting thought into it, such as allowing your character to craft while offline "passively", but you're trading convenience for quality and control. For instance, if you're smithing offline, you can set up your character to create 25 Axe Heads and 25 Axe Hafts and then combine them into Steel Axes. However, if you're doing the same online, you will be playing a mini-game of cutting out patterns, forging etc.. that will allow you to get higher quality components and finished products, especially if you are skilled in the minigame and/or have learned certain specific tweaks/choices for what you're making. If they are already thinking of this sort of balance, I expect that it may be a well implemented system. For instance, they could make it so deaths while offline (or after a certain amount of time post logout, to stop people from DC'ing every time they're about to die) don't "count" the same as those while online, giving a much lesser penalty. Mixed with a quality AI, perhaps it will work out better than ever before.

I'd give it a chance and see how it develops. Many of the "next gen, crowdfunded" MMOs are implementing things like perma-death, open PVP, and other game systems that were basically considered as impossible-to-work for anything but the tiniest of niche audiences but are proving to be far more approachable, as they are being implemented in novel ways.
 
It sounds interesting but it's definitely something that I'd either have to play before buying or read a review. They met their kickstarter, so that's good.
 
Everyone has their threshold for purchase, but I would highly advise that if you or anyone else has even a bit of interest in Chronicles of Elyria, pledge now!

I've followed quite a few games from crowdfunding to final release, and especially for MMOs its always better to pledge early if you can afford to do so, as it opens up a world of benefits. Cost and value are the first elements. Coming into a a campaign early means you're going to get the lowest possible prices. Taking a $25 - $35 pledge now, the minimum to get a full copy of the game, is buying at least $50-60 worth of game at release. The value proposition is even better, as you're likely to not only be granted extra pledge benefits at the time, but as the game develops or funding continues these companies usually give backers extra items, from the cosmetic to those considerably worth something; CoE has already given extra "Sparks of Life" (Worth $20-40 when the game is launched) to backers depending on their tier that were not part of the original pledge! Remember that the game is typically a year or more (often way more, for ambitious titles) before release at very earliest, so you have a long time to assess how it is developing. One benefit of pledging early is that you will normally be able to "lock in" your existing pledge era, so if you decide you like how the game is coming along and you want to upgrade your pledge, you'll be able to do so at a better price and likely flagged a "Kickstarter/Original Backer Era", so you may have access to "old" pledges - with their better value, exclusive items, etc... no longer available for someone to pledge new, say... 6 months or a year down the road. For instance, when I pledged for Crowfall during its earliest backing period, I got literally 6 years of premium (optional) subscription game time included in my pledge tier. Had I paid the exact same amount of money in the next "era" of backing, the 2015 pledges, it would have descended to around a year; still a great value, but not the huge bonus that I picked up for backing early. Pledging for Shroud of the Avatar early granted me Royal Founder status, which added a significant amount of in-game benefits at every pledge tier. Backing Star Citizen early granted me access Original Backer packages, which included several perks, notably getting both games - the single player Squadron 42 and the public universe Star Citizen - in the the package, as well as offering a variety of physical benefits (such as the "Citizen Cards" and in my case, a signed physical collector's edition, neither available to later pledges after a certain point) and digital widgets included at the lowest price.

From "Star Citizen" to "Shroud of the Avatar" to "Crowfall", crowdfunded MMOs that are trying to offer something groundbreaking and unique, follow the pattern in the funding as I describe above; I don't believe that Chroicles of Elyria will deviate significantly, and this is a good thing for anyone able to pledge now! Backing early is just plain cheaper, often a better value, and opens a world of options and benefits if it turns out you like the development of the title and wish to upgrade in the future. Right now there are still $25 pledges available for CoE, and after that there will be $35. Spending less than you might spend on a movie for two (or maybe one), for something with such potential and to grant such wide benefits, at least for me is a great value proposition. If you think any of the premise of the title is interesting, and that you may eventually get at least $25 of enjoyment out of it - which I think any MMO fan could say, assuming even a mediocre implementation - I would highly suggest at least pledging the minimum during this, earliest crowdfunding, to "lock in" your options for the future.
 
Coming down to the last three days of funding! There have been several updates to the campaign, breaking through the first stretch goal and beyond. They are definitely planning to follow up the Kickstarter with a direct-backing campaign like some other Crowdfunded MMOs, including Layaway and Upgrade options! However, at the moment Upgrades may not confer the same Kickstarter benefits on the new tier, so I'm going to be writing to them to ask them to change/request this policy. After all, Kickstarter backers should be "locked in" and shouldn't basically "lose out" for coming back to the campaign and adding more money, only to be given post-Kickstarter rewards on the later upgrades. Anyone else who feels strongly about this, feel free to contact and request that they allow backers to "lock in" their tier, and any new packages purchased, upgrades / layaways etc... should be of the original era and benefit.

Spreading information about the campaign is pivotal to knocking down some of those more interesting stretch goals. Lets see what can be done in the final 72 hours of the campaign.....
 
Time for an update!

With Kickstarter backing successful, the developers (Soulbound) have begun to roll out the updated CoE website! Those that backed on Kickstarter can now bind their pledge to their CoE account using the codes provided via email. For old and new players alike, there are some nice new updates unfolding now however. The updated official site has more information on the game and systems itself, taking into account information at one point unveiled during Kickstarter. Read over the new info in the "Game" listing, as well as expanded Forums under the "Community" header.

Most important and notable however is that very soon the CoE Store will open again to allow for pledges to be purchased directly. Did you miss the Kickstarter? Were you waiting to see if the game got funded? Well, you're in luck! Soulbound Studios has mentioned that they will be offering the exact same Kickstarter class pledges available directly through their store, for a period of 1 month from when they launch! This is a second chance to get in on the ground floor, with the knowledge that they've funded not just the 1 Million they requested during Kickstarter, but have knocked out several stretch goals taking them up to 1,360,000+ by the end of the Kickstarter campaign! With users able to pledge again, I hope to see many more stretch goals unlocked (especially Linux / VR support!)

I shall post again when the Store opens, but anyone for whom the game pique their interest and can spare $25-35+,this seems like an worthwhile venture.
 
Time for a major update! I held off on providing one as I wanted to wait until the Store was open, but that time has finally arrived!

There has been an absolute ton of new info made available since I last posted. The devs have been posting weekly with deeper posts on game systems and updates on how things are coming along. The big news however is that the official CoE Store is now up on the website! After a month's delay so they could roll out/test the hardware/software, the Store is now open and offering pledges for sale. As they promised, the current pledges are identical in price and content to the Kickstarter era, giving users another chance to get the best possible value. Those who pledged during KS can even upgrade their pledge if they wish. These pledges will be available through October, where November will likely lead to pledge changes in content and/or price, as is the "tradition" with most crowdfunded game projects. The other important element is that all purchases now through the rest of 2016 will "count" towards pre-launch guaranteed stretch goals, like those I listed above. By 2017, they will have to "lock in" their features set and put the remainder on the back burner for post-launch (if ever!) so its really important that we knock out as many stretch goals as possible in this time frame. Most notably, if the game is going to be made with Linux, Mac, and VR support we' will need to hit the 2.1 million stretch goal in time!

For more info, check over all of the news posts on the CoE site, but If anyone has any questions I'll try to do what I can to answer them.

Edit: For fun, here's a copy/paste of a recent post, with discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the Aristocracy and Nobility. It really highlights how for some who want it to be, CoE can have element of RTS and kindgom management sims!

"
Responsibilities of Titles
Earlier this week, as well as in past Q&A's, we've talked about the responsibilities and commitments of the Nobility and Aristocracy. With the Online Store opening in just a week, I wanted to re-iterate some of the requirements and also provide a bit more details about the duties and benefits of both.

To begin with, each level of Nobility and Aristocracy is designed to provide a slightly different play experience, and each is designed for people who are specifically interested in that style of play.

Kings:
To start with, with only 3-5 per continent, Kings in Chronicles of Elyria have substantial power and a huge impact on the server. When playing a King in CoE, you're effectively playing a kingdom management sim.

You have the ability to set kingdom-wide laws and tax rates, to (at least partially) control the fate of your Dukes, to declare wars on neighboring kingdoms (with a Casus Belli), to determine areas of research and technology, and even to drive the culture of your kingdom. Heck, through your influence with the national religious institutions, you even have indirect influence over the predominant religions in your domain.

Like most kingdom management games, how you define success for your kingdom, be it military, economic, cultural, or technological, is up to you.

That all being said, you'll need to keep a reasonably careful eye on your neighboring kingdoms, sending out spies, etc. You'll need tax collectors to collect taxes from your dukes, and you'll need to work with scribes to set laws and tax rates as necessary. Some of these are non-trivial and a King should expect to spend maybe 6-8 hours per week managing their Kingdom. This is in addition to the time they spend managing their duchy, county, and settlement.

Dukes:
Dukes in Chronicles of Elyria are almost as influential as kings, and are responsible for maintaining the safety and lawfulness of their duchy. As a result, in addition to setting any laws or tax rates for their duchy, they're also responsible for sponsoring barons and knights within each of the counties, to raise and maintain defenses and a standing militia.

If a King ever declares war, or if there's ever an attack on the duchy, it's the duke's responsibility to raise the militia and knights and to march onto the battlefield at the head of their battalion.

In addition, dukes are responsible for appointing sheriffs and judges in each of their counties, to ensure law and order is maintained. Between maintaining their own spies and scouts, tax collectors, and reports, a duke should expect to spend maybe 4-6 hours per week managing their duchy, in addition to any time spent managing their county and settlement.

Counts:
Once you reach the level of count the game plays less like a kingdom management game and more like an RTS. At this point you've got a number of settlements spread throughout your county, each needing safe passage between one another and outside to other counties. This is done through the development of roads and other infrastructure.

In addition, there's mines and other natural resources that need looked after, and the resources of those sites need to be carefully distributed to the different settlements to ensure the most productive use of resources.

And of course, land needs to be distributed in a way that'll be most productive for the county. As a count, you can expect to spend a percentage of your time writing local laws and collecting property taxes from the landed gentry, and negotiating income tax from the different mayors and barons of your county. Aside from that, you'll be working side-by-side with the Sherriff and barons to maintain law and order, minimizing the impact of thieves, poachers, and pirates.

In addition to managing your county, which you should expect to take between 2-4 hours per week, you should expect to spend another 2-6 hours per week managing your individual settlement.

Mayors/Barons:
The last title we're going to focus on today are mayors and barons. And, aside from the fact that barons are sponsored by dukes and are given both resources and authority to keep the peace and maintain defenses, they're effectively the same. Both pay income taxes to their count, and both are able to grow their settlements largely how they please.

When you reach the level of mayor/baron, you're no longer just an adventurer or landed gentry. Now you're playing a bit of a settlement sim game, as you need to collect income taxes from the different business within your settlement, as well as provide certain services to your citizens. You're in part responsible for the zoning and production goals of your settlement, and are ultimately responsible for its defenses. At the same time, if you're not a baron, you're responsible for passing judgement with the help of the other members of the town/city council.

I say that because only petty crimes can be tried in the Common Court, limiting the responsibility of the Town Council. Meanwhile, capital offenses are tried by the Kings Court, and are presided over by either a baron, or a duke-appointed judge that resides within a town or city.

Between collecting taxes, managing the zoning and construction of structures, and communicating with your spies and other representatives, mayors / barons should expect to spend anywhere from 1-5 hours per week, depending on the size of their settlement.

If you've been doing the math in your head, recognize that there's some overlap between each of the duties, allowing for some multi-tasking. As well, we're hoping to provide an online / phone based app that'll allow you to perform many of your duties remotely. Even still, managing a kingdom, duchy, county, or settlement takes commitment, and with great power comes great responsibility.

By our estimates, when we sum up the amount of work required to govern the individual domains, it creates totals that looking something like the following:

  • Kings: 16-20 hours per week
  • Dukes: 10-15 hours per week
  • Counts: 5-10 hours per week
  • Mayors/Baron: 1-6 hours per week
Note, these aren't hard & fast numbers. They're our best guess at this point about how much time an entitled individual should expect to spend managing their domains per week.

Keep in mind, nothing prevents the nobility and aristocracy from delegating their work to others, nor going on vacation for a while. But between all the people involved, the responsibilities will need to be divided up. Failure to do so could leave your citizens without protection or direction, and you may ultimately find yourself replaced with someone more dedicated or suited to the task.


16-Year Fair & Tournament of Champions
Ok! We're about done with this long update, and the last topic I wanted to address is one of my favorites! Earlier this week in the Discord channel I hinted at something called the Sedecim.

In Chronicles of Elyria, the nobility, aristocracy, gentry, and best craftsman of a continent all get together every 16 in-games years (approx. 4 real-life months) to hash out the land boundaries and trade agreements, to arrange marriages, and to purchase and sample wares from the best craftsmen. Weddings and festivities are held, and there's temporary booths set up so merchants can show off their goods.

Furthermore, each Sedecim is hosted by a different Kingdom and Duchy, with a bid being submitted by each of the interested Dukes and Counts at the preceding Sedecim.

Having the nobles, craftsman, and tourists within your Duchy and County, even for a real-life week, can result in a dramatic increase in wealth and production.

That being said, while festivities, food, and drink are a major part of the Sedecim, ballroom dancing isn't the only dancing that will be done. There's always a difference Dance being played.

Sound exciting? Can't wait for your first royal gathering?! You won't have to wait a full Sedecim. In addition to the 16-year gathering of the nobles, every four in-game years is a Tournament of Champions, where the Dukes and Kings gather with each of their favorite Knights to determine who's the most gifted warriors of the realms.

Like the Sedecim, the host of each Tournament of Champions is a bid presented at the preceding Tournament by the interested Dukes.

"

This level of detail is what draws me to Chronicles of Elyria just as it did to Star Citizen! Don't forget that if the gameplay experiences listed above don't suit you, that's okay! Being part of the "Administrative Nobility" is a relatively small part of the game (and there is also the "non-administrative Nobility" - being a relative/sworn to a Baron, Count etc.. will of course be possible) and there are hundreds of other professions you can undertake as you like, from being a landed merchant, blacksmith, or a wandering hedge Knight to something really wild like a minor tax collector who's also head of a secret society or cult!. There's lots of exciting potential here and with luck it shall turn into a fantastic virtual world. If you ever wanted a MMO to have the potential for a "Game of Thrones" experience, Chronicles of Elyria looks to be one of the best around@!
 
Time for another update!

Thankfully, the developers have extended the availability of CoE Kickstarter-era pledges until mid-November! Pick them up on the official CoE Store. This is largely because of the implementation of Layaway which is now live! Buy a pledge with 10% down and you can pay it off in installments at your leisure; a great way to spread the cost of the higher pledges. Note that unlike some other games, there is NO FEE for Layaway or a "forced" payment schedule!

The store is also beginning to show some of the items available for Influence Points. These can be gained by either A) buying either pledge packages or IP directly. The current Kickstarter era packages have a significant amount of IP that ascends with pledge tier and B) cost-free elements like recruiting other players, providing content on the forums, contests and plenty of other actions to be added as development continues. These factors will be the major way to acquire IP/EP. IP (and EP, their after-launch equivalent) can be used to purchase all kinds of in-game items and the Store is showing a few of them now - such as buildings (both residential and commercial), profession equipment, mounts and more. You can't buy them as of yet, but its worthwile to see a few examples. Note that none of these are exclusives and all items will be available in the game world; its simply a way to reward active players and let people customize their starting experience.

I'm pleased that they seem to be making things more customer friendly with every little decision. For instance, as this game will have most items being destructible - an important part of the player economy - they recently added the ability for patterns/plans for any destructible items in pledge packs to be recreated, upon player request. For instance, the $40 Adventurer's Tier pledge comes with a special Adventurer's Cloak (visually distinct), and though it may be destroyed during play or mayhaps stolen/looted from you depending, the player will have the knowledge to craft another. This combined with some elements such as layaway, lack of exclusivity for most items, and Influence Points being usable to purchase all kinds of things (without additional monetary investment), I'm cautiously optimistic they seem to be headed the right way with monetization.

Oh, really neat element; Do you play your MMOs together with a close friend, partner, or significant other? CoE has a really neat feature in the Add-On Store. For $30, the "Carriage for Two" add-on item grants you an extra (basic) game key to give to another and an in-game carriage for safer and more comfortable travel! This is a nice feature if you don't know if your significant other is going to be "way into" the game and/or would rather share your in-game items when possible. Of course, the other option is to buy/gift them their own pledge in which case they will have their own set of in-game items. Howvever, the Carriage for Two item is a nice alternative and a good value. I've petitioned the developers to allow for "Carriage for Two" keys to be pledge-upgraded as well.

Any questions let me know!
 
Well the Mid November update is here and its a big one!

https://chroniclesofelyria.com/blog/14173/Growing-Up-and-Going-Out

There's a lot of good info here, but some of the most important elements are 1) Another stretch goal - 1.65M - was broken! Pets/mounts additional customization is go, as well as backers starting with unique variants! and 2) This is the LAST WEEK for current, Kickstarter era pledges to be purchased on the open market! Starting next week, there will be new pledges but if you want to lock in earliest backer benefits and value, this is the last chance! Don't forget that if you lock in any pledge or upgrade, including those on Layaway, you have secured it for yourself even after the changeover occurs! Lots of other neat stuff to read over as well, including a discussion of Tunneling, the next stretch goal!

If there's interest, I'll likely be offering a Giveaway of a pledge or two!
 
R

Game looks ok but it art style is realistic looking which unless just seems boring and concrete. If you want to make a sucessfully MMO you need to warp it off a bit an add some Dynamic stuff like the comic books have. All of the environments looks realistic which has been done ten folds elsewhere better.
 
Remember this is a very, very early internal build. Some of the unique features of the game are going to take looks into account, so apparently there's a huge set of heuristic-based character appearance elements. Aging is one major element as is the family/genealogy system, where any given character is depending on their family will be granted certain potential appearance options generation by generation. For instance, if the Jones family is made up primarily of what we think as mixed Western European stock, you can choose your hair color as most colors (though black may be ruled out,as well as the lightest blondes and the reddest reds). However, if you have children with someone from a Celtic or Nordic family appearance, the next generation of characters (which you will play, given the "eventual permadeath, successor" system that isn't entirely unlike that in Star Citizen ) will have hair color with a few more points on the scale toward red or blonde, fairer skin and freckles become choices. Do this three or four times and there is genetic drift towards ginger-complected people in the family and away from some of the darker complexions etc. So the system is starting from a place where things seem pretty "boring" but is responsible for a lot, including aesthetics and other systems like layered armor and acquired appearance features.

They're going for a low-fantasy style world and as such will be keeping thing semi-realistic, but I think there will be plenty of opportunities for dynamic customization and appearance elements. I know some may prefer a more cartoonish/comic stylized appearance, but I think I'd like to see some playable elements before I render an opinion if the lack of that style hurts the game or if there is insufficient charm/depth in the current aesthetic plans.
 
Comixbooks said:
Game looks ok but it art style is realistic looking which unless just seems boring and concrete. If you want to make a sucessfully MMO you need to warp it off a bit an add some Dynamic stuff like the comic books have. All of the environments looks realistic which has been done ten folds elsewhere better.
There's another problem with realistic look, it puts insane pressure on the game engine - in other words, it is yet to be seen whether this will be MMO at all, speaking of "massively" part. You know, with such graphics and in scenes with 100-200 players on screen, very bad things are happening to FPS - even in AAA games, and this is rather small and IMO underfunded team.
 
JamesGoblin said:
There's another problem with realistic look, it puts insane pressure on the game engine - in other words, it is yet to be seen whether this will be MMO at all, speaking of "massively" part. You know, with such graphics and in scenes with 100-200 players on screen, very bad things are happening to FPS - even in AAA games, and this is rather small and IMO underfunded team.
Are you the same James Goblin in the Twitch Feed for CU?
 
Time for another update! Two elements of big news. First, thanks to some circumstances they wished to make more customer friendly, they extended the existing package Store time. However, that is just about over! They have announced an update that the store will update and the new packages will propagate on Dec 27, 2016! That's just in time for the holiday to lock in those last pledges or set things up for layaway! The new pledge examples have been posted (not the full content, but just some examples/previews) and especially for certain tiers, the Kickstarter pledges have some unique values so lock in now! https://chroniclesofelyria.com/news/15327/Store-Updating-on-December-27th

Secondly, we've fulfilled even more stretch goals, clearing Tunneling and the Phoenix Pet! I can only hope they can extend the Stretch Goal period and not simply dismiss them after the first of the year; Linux/VR/Mac is so close!

So yeah, now is the time to pledge! Don't forget there's also a good bit of info on recent news posts, including pics and other content from the game engine! Enjoy and let me know if you have any questions!
 
Time for another update!

https://chroniclesofelyria.com/news/34919/State-of-Elyria-Into-the-Abyss

Soulbound, unsurprisingly, has run out of money. Project Lead Caspian has laid off all employees. Seems like another situation of a person with grand ideas but no idea how to run a business and bring that idea to fruition. The scope of the game needed at least 10 times the amount of capital and manpower, in my opinion, along with a manager to keep the project on track. The blog post mentions Caspian turning down publishers flocking to his doorstep early on due to not wanting to give up any control of the project, which is noble, but that decision probably doomed the project from the start.
 
