Chromecast/AirPlay/Miracast Compatible HDMI Device

Anyone have recommendations on an HDMI device that supports the three big wireless streaming standards? I'd like guest to be able to come into a conference room and wirelessly connect. A lot of displays have built in standards but some only have 1 or 2 of the standards and not all of them. I also have HDMI input available to customers but there are scenarios where it's nice to just wirelessly stream.
Any suggestions?
