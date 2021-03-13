Chrome Launch Delay?

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,075
Hi All,


Been having an issue with Google Chrome Browser opening up slowly in general.

It only starts up fast once I start up and get to windows. (As soon as I enter PW in windows, I click on Chrome and it immediately opens up, but any other time 30+ seconds)

Other than that, it can take 30 seconds plus. I never had this issue until recently.

Active programs are minimized usually - Steam, MSI Afterburner are usually the only programs I have running throughout the day.
I've uninstalled and reinstalled Chrome a few times, but nothing seems to change the speed.

Any tips on this would be appreciated.
 
