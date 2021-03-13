Chrome Launch Delay?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,075
Hi All,
Been having an issue with Google Chrome Browser opening up slowly in general.
It only starts up fast once I start up and get to windows. (As soon as I enter PW in windows, I click on Chrome and it immediately opens up, but any other time 30+ seconds)
Other than that, it can take 30 seconds plus. I never had this issue until recently.
Active programs are minimized usually - Steam, MSI Afterburner are usually the only programs I have running throughout the day.
I've uninstalled and reinstalled Chrome a few times, but nothing seems to change the speed.
Any tips on this would be appreciated.
