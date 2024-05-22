Choosing the game of the year from 1981 - 2023 and beyond...

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 14,075
I'm going on a journey to choose a game of the year for each year going back all the way to 1981. The task seems simple at first, but it is harder than you think. There were many years when there were multiple great games and choosing between them is a near impossibility. And worse there were years when the best games (that I've played) weren't that great either, so giving them any recognition while other better games get overlooked just feels wrong.
Why 1981? Because I started gaming on a Commodore 64, and that was introduced in early 1982, so the oldest games I know are from this period.
Obviously my exposure to games is not all-encompassing, I can't choose games I have not played. Case in point, I never had access to any Nintendo game systems, so I don't know any of their games, as such this will be the first and last time Nintendo is mentioned by me in this thread. So if your favorite game gets overlooked, feel free to share it and why is it your GOTY for that particular year. In fact discussion is welcome and encouraged. Just please try to stay on timeline, i.e. don't start talking about GOTY 2000, when we are still at 1985.
Similarly to the review thread, this post will serve as an index.
So without further ado, I present to you my GOTY 1981:
Wizard of Wor / 1981
The original WOW (pun intended) was a coop / pvp shooter that gave me and my friends countless hours of fun, and might actually be the first ever videogame that I have played (I'm not certain about that, but among the very first).
As the player you shoot monsters in a maze, and as time progresses the monsters get faster and faster. On latter levels they already start as fast, get invisibility and are able to shoot back. The ultimate goal of the game is to kill the wizard (who we always thought was a witch as we had zero English language skill) The wizard appears randomly after clearing levels and it can teleport and moves relatively fast while also shooting bolts of lighting (pretty sure he was inspired by Emperor Palpatine).
PS: Yes I'm aware that the C64 port of this game was released in 1983, but it's originally from 1981, give a man some wiggle room, please.
Why 1981? Because I started gaming on a Commodore 64, and that was introduced in early 1982, so the oldest games I know are from this period.
Obviously my exposure to games is not all-encompassing, I can't choose games I have not played. Case in point, I never had access to any Nintendo game systems, so I don't know any of their games, as such this will be the first and last time Nintendo is mentioned by me in this thread. So if your favorite game gets overlooked, feel free to share it and why is it your GOTY for that particular year. In fact discussion is welcome and encouraged. Just please try to stay on timeline, i.e. don't start talking about GOTY 2000, when we are still at 1985.
Similarly to the review thread, this post will serve as an index.
So without further ado, I present to you my GOTY 1981:
Wizard of Wor / 1981
The original WOW (pun intended) was a coop / pvp shooter that gave me and my friends countless hours of fun, and might actually be the first ever videogame that I have played (I'm not certain about that, but among the very first).
As the player you shoot monsters in a maze, and as time progresses the monsters get faster and faster. On latter levels they already start as fast, get invisibility and are able to shoot back. The ultimate goal of the game is to kill the wizard (who we always thought was a witch as we had zero English language skill) The wizard appears randomly after clearing levels and it can teleport and moves relatively fast while also shooting bolts of lighting (pretty sure he was inspired by Emperor Palpatine).
PS: Yes I'm aware that the C64 port of this game was released in 1983, but it's originally from 1981, give a man some wiggle room, please.