Choosing Monitor

Ok, so I'm having a bit of a tough time deciding on what monitor I should get.
But I have made it between just 2 monitors, but I'm having a hard time seeing which one is better.
The price for both is pretty much the same, so I really just need to know which one is better than the other.
I will be using it to mostly work, a bit of coding, watching youtube and maybe playing some occasional Minecraft.
I will be using a Laptop to display the screen if that matters at all.
The first is the AOC Q27P1: https://eu.aoc.com/en/monitors/q27p1 and the other is Philips 272B8QJEB: https://www.philips.ie/c-p/272B8QJEB_00/qhd-lcd-monitor
My budget is about 250 USD, and the monitor has to have pivot, and be 27 inches, and likely 2560x1440p.
If you think anything else fits better, just say so.
My laptop has an i5-7300U, 8 GB ram, and Intel graphics 620 HD
Thanks
