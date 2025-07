So you can compare kits at the same frequency/timings and generally which one has the lower voltage will be better.If you want to really dive in, try to find out what ICs the kit is using. 3200MHz C16 kits are usually Hynix CJR / DJR, Micron B / E, or Samsung C / D / A / E. Some ICs are better than others and can scale better if you're not just running XMP.Samsung B Die was the best DDR4, but production ended in 2019. Basically impossible to find kits new now. You would see it in 3200MHz 14-14-14-X @ 1.35v or 3600MHz 14-14-14-X @ 1.45v . In the current climate I would try to go for either Hynix DJR or Micron Rev. E. They are alright but can't run the tight timings like B Die could.Ultimately if you're just going to run at XMP and leave it be, then don't worry about this and get whatever.