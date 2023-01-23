Choosing between several Sub-$50 1TB SSDs as pure game storage

So I noticed that there are some 1TB SSDs on Amazon that have recently gone below $50, and according to CamelCamelCamel these drives were all above $50 before. I know these are not the best drives by any means, but I am looking for a drive that I am going to be exclusively putting just my games from Steam, GoG, Itchio, etc on to move them off of my OS drive (Which is itself a 240GB PNY CS900).The four drives I found are these:PNY CS900 1TB (SSD7CS900-1TB-RB)TEAMGROUP AX2 1TB 3D NAND TLC (T253A3001T0C101)SP 1TB SSD 3D NAND A55 SLC (SP001TBSS3A55S25)TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z 1TB SLC (T253TZ001T0C101)I have to admit, I am very VERY skeptical of the ones that claim they are SLC, for something this cheap I would be surprised if they aren't even QLC. They are all $44-48. Not really looking to spend much more, only reason I am really considering it is because some are as cheap as $44. Again, they will exclusively just host downloaded games, so having huge write speeds or them not being as reliable as a Samsung (Assuming any of these aren't known to die in just a few months or something) is not important as long as they aren't going to be even worse for even just loading games off of for some reason.Is anyone familiar with any of these? Any specific one I should get over others?