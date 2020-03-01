Choosing a SBC , "media box" , or building for Kodi / HTPC-style use - Khadas, Odroid etc

Hello eveyone . Over the past several years I've had a patchwork assembly of "media boxes" around my home (and those I've configured for relatives, managing for them remotely or when I come by). These are usually ARM powered and often running some version of Android, though I often would use LibreELEC (a very slim Linux distro sufficient to launch Kodi) instead, as the Android builds and support were quickly outdated. Unfortunately, I've found that my WeTek Core is no longer supported by LibreELEC and this has prompted my search for new hardware. Many of these "media boxes" tend to be equipped with an ARM chipset, but the features supported in the hardware (ie my old Core running the Amlogic S812, could not decode 10-bit H264 / H265 for instance) and the support of the chipset / firmware / device itself could be tenuous . Thus, I'm trying to figure out a solid replacement.



Edit : Cat stepped on the enter key before I was finished - editing...