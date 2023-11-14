Choose between RTX 4060 / RTX 3060 12GB / RX 6700 XT

Hello!



I'm going to set up a brand new configuration, based on an I5 13400f CPU and 32GB RAM, and I'm still very hesitant about the choice of graphics card...



My uses will be:

- Flight Simulator 2020, Cities skyline, some FPS, possibly Cyberpunk and Ratchet

- as a beginner in Unreal Engine 5, I'd like to create projects such as virtual house representations and small games

all on a 1080p screen for now anyway!



I also have an Nvidia shield under android for watching TV and eventually want to stream my games from my pc to this box.



There are 3 cards in my budget (+/- 300€) in my country:

- RTX 4060: which is a card very often offered in mid-range configurations, compatible with new technologies, but perhaps too limited in RAM (for UR 5, for example?)

- RTX 3060 12GB: "old card", but seems to be very good for most 1080p games, and above all has more RAM (for UR5, for example).

- RX 6700 XT: I don't know AMD (I still have a GTX 570-based config...), but it seems to outperform the other two, but I don't know if it's a good choice for 1) UR5 and 2) streaming games to an nvidia shield.... (although there are other solutions for streaming?)



Anyway, I'd love to hear any advice you may have!