Choice for an Monitor 32" 4k

Good morning
I need some help to choice an good monitor 32 4k, for using it mostly for Writing (scrivener) and a bit for Graphic Design.
I saw something about Samsung G7 neo for €1000 (and it looks good for the price for me) and then more costous LG 32.
Actually i'm really undecided.
What i should pick if i want good bright colors and readable text?
What do you think? Or i should spend more than €1000?
