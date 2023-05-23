Choice for an Monitor 32" 4k

RainerV

n00b
Joined
Apr 20, 2022
Messages
6
Good morning

I need some help to choice an good monitor 32 4k, for using it mostly for Writing (scrivener) and a bit for Graphic Design.

I saw something about Samsung G7 neo for €1000 (and it looks good for the price for me) and then more costous LG 32.

Actually i'm really undecided.
What i should pick if i want good bright colors and readable text?

What do you think? Or i should spend more than €1000?
 
