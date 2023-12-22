Chipset driver download outdated on amd.com versus manufacture sites?

Hi experts!

I've always downloaded drivers directly from AMD/Intel/Nvidia instead of from ASUS etc, but today while updating I noticed that while AMD.com have chipset driver 5.08.02.027, ASUS have 5.11.02.217 and it is like a month old. What's up with that? It is the same driver from AMD, no?
 
